Ryan Tomash Elevated to Principal Dancer at New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet has announced that Ryan Tomash has been promoted from Soloist to Principal Dancer. The promotion was made by NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan following the matinee performance on Saturday, February 28, in which Tomash danced a leading role in Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering.

Tomash, who joined NYCB for the Company's 2025-26 season, is currently on leave from the Royal Danish Ballet where he is a Principal Dancer. At NYCB Tomash has performed leading roles in Balanchine's Swan Lake, Tschaikovsky Suite No. 3, Kammermusik No. 2, Western Symphony, and George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, Justin Peck's The Wind-Up; Alexei Ratmansky's Paquita and The Naked King; and August Bournonville's Flower Festival in Genzano Pas de Deux. Tomash also originated a featured role in Jamar Roberts' Foreseeable Future, created for the 2025 Fall Fashion Gala.

Tomash was born in Toronto and began his ballet training at age 10 at Canada's National Ballet School under Sergiu Stefanschi, Alexander Gorbatsevich, Raymond Smith, and Ana Jojic. In 2017, Tomash joined the Royal Danish Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet, becoming a Soloist in 2021 and a Principal Dancer in 2022. Tomash originated the role of Romeo in the world premiere of Iñaki Urlezaga's Romeo and Juliet at Teatro Argentina in 2023, and he has also performed as a guest artist with Tivoli Ballet and Hamburg Ballet.

Tomash was made a Knight of Dannebrog in 2024, and his awards include:

Denmark's Reumert Award for Dancer of the Year in 2025

The Albert Gaubier and Paul Waldorffs Prize in 2024

The Positano Premia la Danza Dancer of the Year award in 2023

The Ole Nørlyngs Talent Prize in 2021

Minister Erna Hamilton's Scholarship for Science and Art in 2021

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is the Global Sponsor of New York City Ballet