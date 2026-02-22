New Ballet Presents A World Premiere Restaging Of GISELLE

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, announced a world premiere restaging by Artistic Director Dalia Rawson of the classical story ballet Giselle.

Performances take place May 16 at 2 pm and 7 pm and May 17 at 11 am and 2 pm, at the Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose.

"I am excited to offer a fresh interpretation of Giselle that is rooted in the ballet's original choreography," said Dalia Rawson, Artistic Director of New Ballet. "The production features new sets and costumes, as well as a spooky ghost story, with woods haunted by vengeful spirits and beautiful dancing by New Ballet's dancers."

A cornerstone of the Romantic ballet era since its 1841 debut, Giselle tells the tragic story of a young peasant girl who dies of a broken heart after being deceived by a nobleman. In the ballet's chilling second act, Giselle joins the Wilis, ghostly spirits of betrayed young women, who rise at night to exact revenge on unsuspecting men. With its unforgettable blend of tender emotion, supernatural beauty, and technical mastery, Giselle remains one of the most iconic and enduring works in the classical ballet repertoire. Rawson's new staging honors this legacy while bringing renewed depth and poignancy to its haunting themes.

Full length shows will be accompanied by a live orchestra, conducted by Thomas Shoebotham.

Note: On May 17 at 11 am audiences can see My Very First Ballet: Giselle, a special shortened performance for families with toddlers and preschoolers. (Run time: one hour with no intermission).