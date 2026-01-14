New York City Ballet To Present Public Education Programs During 2026 Winter Season

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City Ballet will present a series of public education programs for children, teens, and adults during its 2026 Winter Season. The season will begin on Tuesday, January 20, and run through Sunday, March 1 at the David H. Koch Theater.

The Winter Season education offerings are designed to give audiences greater insight into the Company’s repertory, creative process, and artists through onstage discussions, family programming, and participatory workshops. Tickets for all performances and education programs will be available online, by phone at 212-496-0600, or at the David H. Koch Theater box office.

INSIDE NYCB: THE ART OF THE PAS DE DEUX

Monday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m.

New York City Ballet will present Inside NYCB: The Art of the Pas de Deux, a one-hour onstage program combining performance and discussion. Hosted by Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, the presentation will examine the elements that contribute to successful dance partnerships and the artistic and technical demands of partnering onstage. Audience members will hear directly from NYCB artists and see live performance excerpts, including selections from Prodigal Son and The Sleeping Beauty, among other works.

Tickets for Inside NYCB are $29. Priority seating for American Sign Language interpretation will be available for all Inside NYCB presentations.

FAMILY SATURDAYS: A TIMELESS TALE

Saturday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m.

As part of its Family Saturdays series, NYCB will present A Timeless Tale, a one-hour interactive program featuring excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty performed by Company dancers and members of the NYCB Orchestra. Hosted by Principal Dancer and Family Saturdays Creative Director Megan Fairchild, the program will explore the ballet’s story, choreography, music, and costumes. The presentation is designed for audiences ages five and up.

Family Saturdays tickets start at $29 per person and are required for infants, children, and adults. Priority seating for American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

MOVEMENT WORKSHOPS

The Winter Season will also include a series of in-person Movement Workshops held in New York City Ballet’s rehearsal studios at Lincoln Center. Children’s Workshops for ages five to seven will take place on Saturday, February 7 and Saturday, February 21 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. An In Motion workshop for children ages eight to twelve will be offered on Saturday, February 7 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Ballet Essentials workshops for teens and adults will be held on Monday, February 2 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, February 7 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. A Children’s Access Workshop for children ages four to twelve with physical disabilities will take place on Saturday, January 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Autism-Friendly Access Workshops for children ages four to twelve with autism or other sensory needs will be offered on Saturday, January 24 and Saturday, January 31 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for Movement Workshops range from $8 to $36.

New York City Ballet’s operations are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Office of the Governor, and the New York State Legislature.

For additional information about NYCB’s public education and access programs, visit nycballet.com/educate.