Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Presents VIRTUAL CROSSCURRENT CHOREOGRAPHIC FESTIVAL

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has announced the Virtual CrossCurrent Choreographic Festival, in collaboration with Flushing Town Hall, on Friday, June 26, 2020, 7pm-8:15pm EDT and Friday, July 3, 2020, 7pm-8:15pm EDT.

The CrossCurrent Asian American Choreographer Festival is the only festival focused exclusively on emergent Asian American dance choreographers. This year, panelists Nai-Ni Chen, Miki Orihara and Peiju Chien-Pott have selected six emergent Asian American choreographers to showcase their work at Flushing Town Hall. They are: Peter Chang, Yuki Ishiguro, Chaery Moon, Barkha Patel, Chien-Ying Wang, and Rourou Ye. The virtual festival is an opportunity for Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to introduce the choreographers and their wonderful work to you before they return to stage.

For the June 26 performance, the featured choreographers will be Rourou Ye and Yuki Ishiguro. More information to follow.

Yuki Ishiguro, Japanese native, artistic director of the dance company Yu.S.Artistry had diverse training from ballet to Break Dance in Japan. He moved to NY in 2009 to study contemporary dance. Yuki has worked and toured with Roxey Ballet, Catapult entertainment, Emery LeCrone dance among others. From 2018 Yuki started his own company Yu.S.Artistry fiscally sponsored by New York Live Arts. His work has been presented at Booking dance festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center, DUMBO dance festival, the MAD festival at Nazareth college, Come together dance festival at Suzanne Roberts Theater, International dance festival by Nickerson Rossi dance at performance garage in Philadelphia, and showcased his own evening-length show "Shifting Tides" at Actors Fund Arts Center in 2019.

Rourou Ye is a dancer, choreographer and educator. Her early training was in Chinese dance, followed by studies in American and European dance and theater practices. Five years ago, she left her position as an instructor and choreographer in the Musical Theater department at one of China's top conservatories and came to the US to make work. Rourou holds a BFA in Choreography from Shanghai Theater Academy and MFA in Dance from Sarah Lawrence College. Her work has been presented by GIBNEY, Danspace Project, Movement Research, CPR, The Field, Dixon Place, Bronx Academy of Art and Dance, LMCC, Austin Dance Festival, and in China by Shanghai International Dance Festival, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Beijing Dance Festival, and China Dance Forward (Hong Kong).

