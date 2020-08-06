Misty Copeland Discusses the Impact of the Health Crisis on the Dance Industry

“It's going to impact us for a couple of years to come."

Dancer Misty Copeland recently chatted with Yahoo! Finance about the impact of the health crisis on the dance and ballet industry.

"It's going to impact us for a couple of years to come," she said. "I feel like a lot of the impact we haven't even seen yet."

She goes on to say that the performers have struggled with adjusting to being without their art.

"It's been difficult for people who spend their days - spend their lives - invested in this art form," she said. "We're very physical people. We spend hours at a time partnering one another and [in a] very intimate environment. Getting out of that and not having that personal human connection is a bit shocking."

