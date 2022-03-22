Makoto Hirano to Speak on New Dance About Gun Control as Part of Gibney Center's 2022 Spring Season

Philadelphia-based choreographer and theater artist Makoto Hirano will present a lecture on creating new work about gun culture as part of Gibney Center's 2022 spring season. The discussion will explore the intersecting points of gun and gun ownership, Hirano's experiences in the Marine Corps, and the process of creating The Great American Gun Show, a new work about gun culture that incorporates real-world stories gathered through interviews and surveys.

Makoto Hirano is a Philadelphia-based choreographer and theater artist. His award-winning, original performance projects have been presented nationally in numerous venues and festivals including Off-Broadway at the National Asian American Theatre Festival (NYC), DanceTruck (Atlanta, GA), Ringling Museum (Sarasota, FL), Yale University (CT), and FringeArts (Philadelphia, PA). As a freelance collaborating performer, Hirano has originated over 20 roles, with highlights that include projects with Bill Irwin, Pig Iron Theatre Company, Nichole Canuso Dance Company, and Thaddeus Phillips/Lucidity Suitcase Intercontinental. Hirano is a founding member and current advisor to the arts collective PAPA (Philly Asian Performing Artists); co-founder of installation art duo Gatto+Hirano; co-founder of Team Sunshine Performance Corporation, where he is a creator, producer, performer, administrator, and choreographer (2018 Barrymore-Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography for ¡BIENVENIDOS BLANCOS! OR WELCOME WHITE PEOPLE!). From 2007-2014 Hirano was a Facilitator with Philly/Baltimore/South Carolina-based professional development program Artists U. A former U.S. Marine, Hirano earned his BFA in dance at Temple University. For more about Team Sunshine, visit teamsunshineperformance.com

WHEN & WHERE

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

7:00 - 8:30 PM EDT

Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center

The Theater (Studio H)



Livestream available

TICKETS

Prices: $10-15

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney's website.

COVID-19 SAFETY

Upon arrival to Gibney Center for a performance, audience members will need to show proof of full vaccination (including booster dose, if eligible), a photo ID, and their tickets. Children under 17 will not need a photo ID, as long as they're accompanied by an adult. Children under five will not be admitted.



Face masks are required.

ABOUT

DEEPER LECTURE

Curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa, the Deeper Lecture Series is a talk and Q&A program designed to acquaint Gibney's community of artists and audiences with the most provocative, influential, and inspiring minds in the art, humanities, and activism. For information on additional Spring 2022 Deeper Lectures Series events please visit gibneydance.org/Spring.