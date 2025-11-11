MSA Promotes Brandon Sierra and Hires Rebecca Harrell Mills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Established in 2000 as the first agency in its niche, MSA just marked its 25th Anniversary. As part of this milestone, the agency has promoted Brandon Sierra to Partner and the hiring of Rebecca Harrell Mills as Director.

“We are thrilled to promote Brandon Sierra to Partner, as well as to hire Rebecca Harrell Mills to Director of Internal Affairs. Together, they bring deep experience, genuine passion, and proven dedication to the legacy of MSA. As we celebrate the agency’s milestone, we’re implementing strategic enhancements to position both the company and our clients for long-term success,” shared McDonald, Selznick, Traver, and Uliasz.

On his promotion to Partner, Sierra shared he is “honored to step into the role and looks forward to continually providing the leadership, work ethic, and service that the industry has come to expect from him”.

Harrell Mills comes on board as the Director of Internal Affairs, spearheading several projects, including seamless integration between the agency’s bicoastal offices to benefit and better serve the company’s clients.

For over 25 years, MSA has been a trailblazer in the industry, continually evolving while staying true to its roots. What began with a focus on dance and choreography has grown into a multifaceted agency representing talent across a broad spectrum of entertainment. Despite its expansion, MSA remains a respected leader in its original niche, setting the standard for excellence. MSA Agency’s team of Los Angeles and New York City-based agents introduces top talent to every corner of the entertainment industry and turns clients’ dreams into actual accomplishments. The agency’s roster includes superlative talent and creatives working in every medium: film, television, theatre, music, stage, commercials, and more.