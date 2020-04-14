LINES Dance Center Offers Virtual Dance Classes Geared To Dancers Of All Ages And Abilities

LINES Dance Center is pleased to announce it is offering an expanded selection of virtual dance classes, including classes in ballet and contemporary, jazz, hip hop, floor barre, pilates, belly dance, and samba.

The Center's schedule of online classes includes guest teachers from around the world, celebrated Bay Area choreographers and performers, and its regular roster of teachers. Classes take place on Zoom. With the option to turn your Zoom camera off and 'dance like no one is watching', now is the perfect time to try something new. Participants may also choose to keep their Zoom camera on and can receive individual feedback from the instruction.

Former Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancers Brett Conway, Laura O'Malley, Carmen Rozestraten, Babatunji, and Kara Wilkes are returning to the organization to teach virtual classes. Current LINES Ballet dancers Adji Cissoko and Michael Montgomery plan to teach classes in the coming weeks. LINES' Kids and Families program is launching a Toddler and Family class, a Dance Party! class for kids 4-10; and a Wellness and Creativity class for ages 11 and up this week. They are also offering Family Free Fridays, featuring at-home lesson plans combined with free virtual classes for kids.

"Enthusiasm for our classes continues to grow," says LINES Director of Education Kate Pfaff. "The first week that we launched live online classes our average class size was 12 dancers, and now our class average is double that. And, perhaps most excitingly, over 30% of students are tuning into classes from beyond the Bay Area - making this a great opportunity to connect with the global LINES community. We are grateful we can keep our dance community moving, and we are working to keep people engaged, connected, and in good spirits."

The recommended class fee is $8 but participants can choose a higher fee to increase their support for the Dance Center. Friday's kids' classes are free of charge. For more information about LINES Ballet's education programs, please visit www.linesballet.org

The community is encouraged to share their progress with LINES Dance Center on Instagram @linesdancecenter.





