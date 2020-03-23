Kick Dance Studios launches KickTV, keeping kids dancing at home...

With the novel coronavirus shuttering schools, parents everywhere are turning to home-schooling options and exciting activities for their young ones. Offering dance for all ages, Kick has offered the highest quality dance classes in a non-competitive and supportive environment for more than 18 years. Now, Kick Dance Studio has found the perfect solution to bring the studio into the home! New Jersey's celebrated training center for young performers, Kick is proud to announce the premiere of KickTV. This exciting new adventure is sure to prove once again that Kick is truly More Than Just Great Dancing!

Beginning Monday, March 23rd, Kick will offer virtual dance and vocal classes for children ages 1 and up. In addition to online courses in ballet, tap, jazz and hip hop, Kick will also offer vocal training for young singers. Kick's outstanding teaching staff will lead students in exercise, choreography, song and more from the comfort of everyone's home, keeping staff and students healthy. Instructors will offer full schedule of livestream interactive classes in both dance and vocal lessons for ages 1 through 18. Parents will have access to resources for child engagement, including puzzles, games, goal-setting activities and more. Additionally, students will have access to online rehearsals to keep up performance ready and a private app (private and moderated by teaching staff) so students can socialize in a safe and closed setting.

Since its founding, Kick has grown from 60 to 500 students, driven mainly by referrals. With KickTV, the award-winning and celebrated studio will have the opportunity to fill many more lives with dance and music. For full details on how to enroll your student in KickTV, visit https://www.kickdancestudios.com/.





