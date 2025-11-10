Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Hold 2026 Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Auditions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will hold auditions for the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive, January 16-18, 2026. In-person auditions will take place January 16-17 at Gibney Studios, located at 890 Broadway, New York, NY 10003, in Studio 5-2. An additional audition will take place in Tivoli at Kaatsbaan on January 18, 12:00-1:30 PM.

For more information and to register to audition at Gibney Studios on January 16 or 17, please visit here. Click here to register for an audition at Tivoli on January 18.

Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive is a unique training program designed for young dancers between the ages 13 and 18 to develop exceptional technical skills, artistic refinement, and a sophisticated approach to repertoire, with the ultimate goal of preparing attendees for a career in the arts. KBI 2026 will take place June 22, 2026-August 15, 2026.

Session 1: June 22-July 4, 2026

Session 2: July 6-July 18, 2026

Session 3: July 20-August 1, 2026

Session 4: August 3-August 15, 2026

Auditions will be led by Kaatsbaan's Artistic Director, Paloma Herrera. Kaatsbaan co-founders and faculty members, Kevin McKenzie and Martine van Hamel, will also be in attendance.

Auditions will last an hour and a half.

Please arrive with enough time to check-in. There will be no waiting area inside the building for parents. Please plan to drop dancers off and return at the end of the audition. Girls should wear a solid color leotard, pink tights, and should have both flat and pointe shoes. Boys should wear black tights and a white shirt.

Situated on 153 acres of rolling countryside, Kaatsbaan is a sanctuary for artists seeking inspiration and tranquility. Our campus offers an idyllic environment for focused practice and relaxation.

Dancers will have access to world-class dance studios equipped with sprung floors, large windows, barres, and mirrors, creating an optimal learning environment.

Kaatsbaan offers options for either onsite boarding (limited availability) as well as day students in the beautiful Hudson Valley in Upstate New York.

Joining the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive means becoming a part of a vibrant artistic community. You'll have the chance to interact with fellow dancers, choreographers, and visiting artists, creating lasting connections in the dance world.

Eligibility

You must:

be between the ages of 13 and 18 during the KBI session(s).

be available for the entire session you sign up for.

be fully immunized according to the NYS Immunization Requirements for School

Attendance

are urged to be up to date on COVID-19 immunization as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

have a minimum of 2 years of prior training in pointe work.

Please reach out to balletintensive@kaatsbaan.org with any questions.