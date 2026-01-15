Joffrey Ballet to Showcase 20th Century Dance Legends in AMERICAN ICONS

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Continuing its 70th Anniversary programming, The Joffrey Ballet presents American Icons, a program of dynamic works by four trailblazing artists of the 20th century: The Joffrey Ballet co-founders Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, founding Joffrey alum Glen Tetley, and prolific dance pioneer Martha Graham. Witness the daring and enduring spirit that defines the Joffrey's maverick legacy for ten performances only at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, from February 19 through March 1, 2026.

“American Icons is a masterclass in movement—classical precision, modern experimentation, and fearless athleticism. These works demand everything from an artist, and that challenge is what makes them timeless,” says The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. “The ingenuity of Robert Joffrey, Gerald Arpino, Glen Tetley, and Martha Graham lives in every dancer, shaping how we train, how we move, and why we create. American Icons honors the rigor, range, and daring that continue to propel the art form forward.”

“The Joffrey was founded on the belief that dance could evolve, speak to its time, and reach beyond tradition,” said Greg Cameron, President and CEO. “American Icons reflects that founding principle through landmark works by artists who reshaped American dance and insisted it belong to everyone. As we celebrate our 70th Anniversary, this program carries the Joffrey's legacy forward with relevance and purpose.”

American Icons features iconic works that have shaped the history of American dance. The mixed repertory program kicks off with Gerald Arpino's Kettentanz. Inspired by classical Viennese balls and gardens, Kettentanz is highly regarded as one of Arpino's signature works. Set to music by Johann Strauss Sr. and Johann Mayer, the piece showcases the diversity of the Joffrey legend's technique in nine sections.

Martha Graham's Secular Games is a playful exploration of human nature and the lengths to which people go to impress one another. Graham's choreography pushes the boundaries of technique, challenging dancers with bold, powerful movements. Premiered in 1962 to music by Robert Starer, Secular Games is a testament to Graham's ingenuity, forever transforming the athleticism and endurance of the art form.

Created by Robert Joffrey, the visionary founder of The Joffrey Ballet, Postcards* offers a lively collage of early-1900s Paris through vignettes of fleeting encounters and whimsical memories set to a sweeping score by Erik Satie. In this commanding pas de deux excerpt, Postcards pairs luscious movement with rigorous technique, showcasing Joffrey's artistic genius and ability to draw remarkable range from classical form.

Finally, Tetley's Voluntaries invites audiences to experience dance that transcends the stage, embodying the beauty of flight, rebirth, freedom, and desire. A masterpiece of emotional depth and soaring movement set to Francis Poulenc's Concerto in G Minor for Organ, Strings, and Timpani, Tetley's Voluntaries, created in 1973 as a heartfelt tribute to the late John Cranko, celebrates the resilience of the human spirit.

American Icons features live music performed by members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

*Postcards pas de deux excerpt replaces Robert Joffrey's Remembrances from the 2025-26 season announcement issued on February 24, 2025.

Tickets and Schedule

The Joffrey Ballet presents American Icons from Thursday, February 19 to Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, February 19 at 7:30PM;

Friday, February 20 at 7:30PM;

Saturday, February 21 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM;

Sunday, February 22 at 2:00PM;

Thursday, February 26 at 7:30PM;

Friday, February 27 at 7:30PM;

Saturday, February 28 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM;

and Sunday, March 1 at 2:00PM.

The Joffrey Ballet is the only official seller with the best prices. Be aware of ticket re-sellers offering overpriced or invalid tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at the Lyric Opera Box Office, located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.