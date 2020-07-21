Jacob's Pillow Present sPillowTalk: 50 Years Of Ballet Hispánico At Jacob's Pillow - 7/24

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization known for "piercing stereotypes" (The New York Times),continues its celebration of 50 years of uniting people through dance with PILLOWTALK: 50 YEARS OF BALLET HISPÁNICO on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5:00pm EDT.

Details are available at https://www.jacobspillow.org/events/pillowtalk-50-years-of-ballet-hispanico/.

From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing troupe, Ballet Hispánico has grown into a world-class institution, recounted here by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro along with choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and community engagement specialist AnaMaria Correa. The conversation will be moderated by Brian Schaefer, a Pillow Scholar-in-Residence and journalist/writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and many other publications.

To register for the free event, RSVP at https://my.jacobspillow.org/774/777?_ga=2.140239539.1661264406.1594393238-1462888151.1594393238. With your RSVP, you'll receive a day-of reminder email with the direct link to the event, as well as exclusive bonus content to watch beforehand. The conversation will be available to view through August 31, 2020.

This event is produced in collaboration with Nel Shelby Productions.

