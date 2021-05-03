Francesa Harper Presents Interactive Dance Performance At The Green-Wood Cemetery

The Green-Wood Cemetery will present a unique interactive dance performance presented by internationally acclaimed multi-faceted artist Francesca Harper. After more than a year of quarantining and social distancing this new iteration of Harper's Freedom Series celebrates community and new opportunities to gather together.

The performances will take place on consecutive evenings, Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 from 7:00pm-8:00pm in the open air and lush greenery of The Green-Wood Cemetery.

Harper and a group of five dancers will create a space to explore the body's relationship to freedom through movement and music, encouraging attendees to participate safely, in a manner that follows all necessary COVID-19 safety protocols. Participation, however, is not required to enjoy the performance.

Harry Weil, Green-Wood's director of public programs and special Projects, said, "Throughout the darkest days of the pandemic, Green-Wood was a shining beacon in our community offering a safe a peaceful oasis for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. As we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, what better way to celebrate spring than with a life-affirming performance from Francesca Harper-an artist of remarkable beauty and grace."

After being named Presidential Scholar in the Arts and performing at the White House, Francesca Harper joined and performed soloist roles with The Dance Theater of Harlem and later as a Principal Artist in William Forsythe's Ballet Frankfurt. She has choreographed for The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Richmond Ballet, Ailey II, Tanz Graz, Hubbard Street II, and her own company, The Francesca Harper Project, which was founded in 2005 and tours Internationally.

The Freedom series performances begin promptly 7:00pm. Doors open at 6:15pm. Check-in will begin at 6:15pm Green-Wood recommends arriving before 6:45pm as the performance site is a 20-minute walk from the Main Entrance.

Tickets are $25 / $20 for members. There are no paper or e-tickets. To purchase tickets click here. Attendees will be checked in by name. Click here for their inclement weather policy.

Here are some important things to note before purchasing a ticket: