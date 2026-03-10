La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club Reveals Lineup for 21st Annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club has announced the lineup for the 21st annual La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. La MaMa Moves! runs from April 9 through May 10, 2026. La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre and The Downstairs Theatre are located at 66 E. 4th Street, and The Club and Community Arts Space are at 74A E. 4th Street (between the Bowery and 2nd Avenue). Tickets are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors), with a $50 Support the Artists ticket option.

La MaMa Moves! 2026, the 21st season of La MaMa’s annual dance festival, brings together dance artists at all stages of their careers to experiment, collaborate, and share new work. Curated by Nicky Paraiso, the festival will take place over five weeks in April and May of 2026 and will include twelve productions across La MaMa’s four venues, and up to four in-person community workshops and public discussions. This year’s festival line-up features dancemakers Donald Byrd, Beth Corning with guest puppeteer Tom Lee, Vangeline, Patricia Hoffbauer, Dancers Unlimited, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, Green Cow, Iver Findlay, BamBam Frost & Ori Flomin, Pioneers Go East Collective, and ms. z tye & Mina Nishimura in a shared evening curated by La MaMa Curatorial Residents Martita Abril & Blaze Ferrer.

“We gather through La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, continuing to resist and persevere during a fraught, turbulent time of political & economic crisis,” said Nicky Paraiso, Curator, La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. “In this current season of La MaMa NOW, we bring together a disparate group of fierce creators, each forging their own journey while simultaneously finding ways to co-exist within meaningful circles of community. As we continue to celebrate the visceral power of dance, movement, and performance, we work in solidarity with each other, and deeply hope for peace in the world.”

Building on the festival’s growing national impact, La MaMa Moves! will again offer hybrid programming that extends beyond New York City, including livestreams of several productions and open rehearsals or interactive discussions designed for online audiences, partners, and students across the U.S. These online/hybrid events are part of La MaMa’s ongoing work with Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator program. These types of programs are essential not only to La MaMa’s mission and strategic plan, but to the sustainability of the dance community, because they empower and connect generations of dance artists.

In 2026, La MaMa Moves! continues its Curatorial Residency for the second year. Over six months, Curatorial Residents Martita Abril and Blaze Ferrer work with Nicky Paraiso as they plan and execute a shared program to be presented in the festival. Curatorial Residents have research time in the La MaMa Archive (which documents 60+ years of dance history), and attend productions across NYC with Paraiso. The residency aims to provide curatorial mentorship and professional development to young dance artists, empowering them to build sustainable careers while bringing new voices into La MaMa.