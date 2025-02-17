Form Dance Projects And Riverside Theatres Present THAT'S TWO, THANK YOU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will present That's Two, Thank You, FORM's inaugural two-week dance festival, celebrating the art of the duet at Riverside Theatre's Lennox Theatre from Friday 28th March to Saturday 5th March.

From gladiatorial bombast to the featherweight flirtation, That's Two, Thank You showcases how two bodies can dance a whole world of stories from the epic to the intimate and back.

The festival's innovative, five show line-up features some Australia and New Zealand's best contemporary dance artists, including Helpmann award-winning performer Sara Black, renowned dancer/choreographer Omer Backley-Astrachan, Sydney-based contemporary dancer Jana Castillo, Wellington-born choreographer Sacha Copland, award-winning Indigenous choreographer and performance maker Vicki Van Hout, and acclaimed African dancer and Guinness World Record holder Lucky Lartey and international awarded Contemporary choreographer Daniel Navarro Lorenzo among many others.

The festival will conclude with duet dance competition, DUELS, which supports artists planning to submit work to FORM's new partner, the Rotterdam International Duet Choreography Competition in the Netherlands.

Comments