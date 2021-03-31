Eryc Taylor Dance Announces Extension of UNCHARTED TERRITORY: DANCERS IN ISOLATION

Eryc Taylor Dance has extended virtual screenings of the new film, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation. Following the film's virtual premiere on March 21, 2021, the film is now available for public viewing through April 5, 2021, for free, with donations encouraged. Patrons can also text the code "UNCHARTED" to 44-321 to donate or visit www.ETD.nyc for more ways to contribute.

Conceived and developed over Zoom, Uncharted Territory: Dancers in Isolation features dancers Nicole Baker, Chris Bell, Taylor Ennen, AJ Guevara, Eryc Taylor, and Alex Tenreiro Theis.

Uncharted Territory is a five-part film and 25 minutes in length.

Part One: Solitude - Taylor Ennen

Part Two: In-Memoriam - AJ Guevara

Part Three: Meltdown - Alex Tenreiro Theis

Part Four: Manhunt -Chris Bell

Part Five: Compulsion - Nicole Baker

"Each dancer recorded themselves, so I have enjoyed getting to know each dancer through the unique movements and angles they chose," said film editor Benny Krown.

Uncharted Territory is for everyone affected by the chain-reactions caused in 2020, especially New Yorkers. The dance film is a cathartic reenactment and time capsule for the period of tension and uncertainty when the global pandemic forced the company to connect in different ways. ETD is particularly interested in involving those who felt the sting of stress, fears, restrictions, and isolation, more specifically essential workers, youth, elderly, people with disabilities, and others who did not receive the support they needed. ETD intends to offer a sense of understanding with inspiration and upliftment.

"My husband was one of the first to suffer a COVID-19 infection for three excruciating weeks in March," said Daniel Tobias, composer. "He survived, but it scared me to death. When Eryc Taylor asked me to compose music for Uncharted Territory, there was already a tsunami of emotions heading his way. Each dancer's story helped me process this tragic epic global pandemic, and I hope the music helped them as well."

Uncharted Territory was born from the need to connect when circumstances have forced dancers apart. Artistic Director Eryc Taylor created an intricate Movement and Expression Chart - upon which the performances and film are based. It randomizes movements, dynamics, and emotions to generate choreography sequence through chance.

This project is made possible in part by a Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund grant from Dance/NYC and the Marta Heflin Foundation's generous support.