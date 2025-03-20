Ecole Supérieure De Ballet Du Québec Expands Its Horizons With The Launch Of The Parcours Multidanses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



École supérieure de ballet du Québec (ESBQ) is taking a significant step forward in its history with the launch of the Parcours Multidanses (multi-dance program). In addition to its Classical Dance Program, this new daytime dance-study program will officially begin in autumn 2025. It will offer high-level technical training with a wide variety of dance styles.

For young people in secondary 1 to 5 (1 to 2 when it starts in 2025), this unique program offers top-level training through diverse techniques, including contemporary dance, commercial dance, ballet, flamenco, street dance and more.

This project marks a decisive turning point for École supérieure, which continues to innovate based upon nearly 60 years of history and expertise in ballet teaching. It continues to develop its mission by combining the disciplinary rigour of classical dance with the richness and diversity of today's movement arts. Anik Bissonnette, Artistic Director of ESBQ, comments:

« The diversity of dance styles opens the door to enriching artistic expression for all. With the Parcours Multidanses, we are projecting ourselves into the school of tomorrow. This artistic and educational project is a unique opportunity for the youth of Quebec to develop the versatility increasingly sought after from professional dancers. It aims to awaken a taste for dance in teenagers and open new doors for the next generation of dancers. »

The Parcours Multidanses students will benefit from ESBQ's first-rate expertise and infrastructure. In addition to rigorous technical training, they will have access to an adapted physical training program, nutrition and mental preparation workshops, dance history courses and specialized health care. Support scholarships may also be offered to them. At the end of their training, these young talents will have developed the qualifications required to enter contemporary graduate programs or to pursue their artistic development in the style of their choice.

The Parcours Multidanses will make a tangible contribution to the vitality of the community as well as creating employment opportunities for artists and teachers of various styles. Classes will be taught by recognized specialists, including ESBQ alumni Katerine Leblanc (of the duo Team White), who will use her creativity and expertise as artistic advisor for the commercial dance component, in addition to teaching dance workshops and competition choreography.

Like the Classical Dance Program, the Parcours Multidanses is based on a collaboration with the Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie (PSNM), a high school renowned for its academic excellence and a long-standing partner of ESBQ. Students will spend their mornings at École supérieure and their academic courses at PSNM in the afternoon. This association guarantees a perfect balance between artistic training and academic studies, enabling students to develop to their full potential.

Audition

Date : Sunday, May 4, 2025

Location : École supérieure de ballet du Québec

Eligible students : Students enrolled in Secondary 1 or 2 in 2025-2026 (ages 11-14)

Registration by April 30, 2025

A jury of experts in various dance styles - including Katerine Leblanc and Anik Bissonnette - will evaluate technical work, coordination, musicality, expressiveness and, above all, passion for dance!

