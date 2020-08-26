Drive-In or Live-Stream A World Premiere from BalletCollective

The performance will take place Pine Plains, NY from September 10-12.

Dancers from New York City Ballet and Martha Graham Dance Company have come together as a quarantine pod with BalletCollective's artistic team. They will create, develop, and perform a new ballet for socially distanced drive-in and tailgate audiences in Pine Plains, NY from September 10-12.

The world premiere by Artistic Director Troy Schumacher will be accompanied by a newly commissioned musical score by Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin) based on commissioned poems by Carey McHugh. Dancers include Devin Alberda, Anthony Huxley, Ashley Laracey, Lorenzo Pagano, Erica Pereira, Davide Riccardo, and Leslie Andrea Williams.

Reservations are free and can be made at www.balletcollective.com/2020.

The performances will be live-streamed for anyone to view at www.balletcollective.com/live.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You