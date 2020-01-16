Dancewave Announces Spring 2020 Artists-in-Residence

Brooklyn dance education non-profit Dancewave announces its 2020 Artist-in-Residenc­e awardees, Rohan Bhargava of Rovaco Dance Company and Winston Dynamite Brown & Latra Ann Wilson of The DynamitExperience, supported in part by the Emma A. Sheafer Charitable Trust. Spring 2020 Artists-in-Residence (A.I.R.s) will join past awardees Erin Carlisle Norton of The Moving Architects and Brinda Guha of Kalamandir Dance Company, Dancewave's first-ever Artists-in-Residence. Through this program, Dancewave supports emerging artists who demonstrate a particular interest in cultural investigation, community engagement, dynamic movement, and strong choreographic vision. A.I.R.s receive a stipend for 60 hours of rehearsal space, host youth and adult Master classes, and produce a culminating performance open to the public at the Dancewave Center (182 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn). More information available at dancewave.org/artist-in-residence.

Rohan Bhargava / Rovaco Dance Company

In-residence February 10-March 21 | Final performance: Saturday, March 28 at 7:30pm (RVSP)

Rohan Bhargava was born and raised in New Delhi and recently named one of Dance Magazine's "Immigrants Who've Inspired Us." Noticing the subtle imitations of Indian culture being accepted into Western life, characters within Rovaco Dance Company challenge our audience to consider their own relationship to their culture and embrace individuality through a conscious examination of cultural identity, heritage, language, and societal norms.

Winston Dynamite Brown & Latra Ann Wilson / The DynamitExperience

In-residence March 16-April 25 | Final performance: Saturday, April 25 at 7:30pm (RSVP)

Kicking off its first season at The Actors Fund Theater in Brooklyn, NY in January 2019, The DynamitExperience (TDE) creates visceral contemporary dance experiences through community engagement. Speaking to the diversity and differences that exist along the separation of the Missouri River, their latest work "M/O" depicts the energy of Co-Artistic Director Winston Brown's hometown of Kansas City, MO, through athletic postmodern movement and creative investigations grounded in community conversation.

Now celebrating its 25th year, Dancewave has significantly expanded its capacity to provide support to NYC-based dance artists since the opening of its new community space in June 2019. Dancewave continues to offer affordable rental and performance opportunities to artists, ongoing classes to adults of all levels and abilities, and professional workshops with renowned choreographers from NYC and beyond.

Dancewave invites members of the community to follow the progress of the Spring 2020 A.I.R.s in the coming months on social media, and to visit the Dancewave Center for their respective final performances on March 28 and April 25 at 7:30pm. Each A.I.R. will also host an Adult Master Class, open to the public. For more information about Spring 2020 A.I.R.s and their public events, visit dancewave.org/artist-in-residence or email press@dancewave.org.

Dancewave provides access to a community dance experience that encourages individuality and whole-person development throughout New York City and beyond. Through innovative programming, we use dance as an expressive vehicle for transformation. Dancewave's Culture Model creates an inclusive environment for all ages, abilities, sexual orientations, racial and socio-economic backgrounds. Visit dancewave.org for more information.





