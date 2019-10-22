BalletX Fall Series 2019 Opens December 4 At The Wilma Theater

BalletX, America's premier contemporary ballet led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, kicks off its 2019-2020 Season with Fall Series 2019 at The Wilma Theater, a limited engagement of 13 performances running Dec. 4-15. The company, named "among America's best" by The New York Times, and recently featured on the cover of Dance Magazine, will perform two world premiere ballets: one by the creative team of choreographer Matthew Neenan with composers Rosie Langabeer and Tara Middleton, and a second by choreographer Jo Strømgren.

"I'm thrilled to be launching our new season with such creative and inspiring voices at the helm. Between Matt and Jo's choreography, and Rosie and Tara's original music, we are sure to be taken on a memorable journey," says Cox.

Matthew Neenan's new holiday-inspired ballet, Twelve Bells, is a collaboration with composers Rosie Langabeer, co-creator of Neenan's critically-acclaimed Sunset, o639 Hours, and Tara Middleton, a member of Sun Ra Arkestra, Philly's legendary Afrofuturist big band recently featured in Rolling Stone magazine. Neenan, the co-founder of BalletX and a 19-year resident choreographer with Pennsylvania Ballet, recently premiered works on the New York City Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet. He has been commended by The Philadelphia Inquirer for his work's "tremendous power, grace, and style," and The New York Times has proclaimed him "one of the most appealing and singular choreographic voices in ballet today."

Jo Strømgren's The Moon explores the mysteries of the universe, set to the music of composer/saxophonist Mette Henriette, and featuring video installation by Jorge Cousineau. Strømgren is the Artistic Director of Jo Strømgren Kompani and House Choreographer at the Norwegian National Ballet, as well as a regular Philadelphia FringeArts creator. Strømgren's multidisciplinary approach to dance has led to 150 productions in over 64 countries. His 2017 work on BalletX, The Letter, was celebrated by The Dance Journal for being an "irony-free celebration of pure pleasure," and applauded by Broad Street Review for "growing stronger until the last act, when the dancers seemed to fly free."

With lights by Mark Stanley, sets by Maiko Matsushima, and costumes by Christine Darch and Martha Chamberlain, BalletX's Fall Series 2019 is one of greater Philadelphia's most anticipated productions of the upcoming holiday season.



For more information visit https://www.balletx.org/fall-series-2019/





