Ballet Hispánico B UNIDOS Continues With Take Action Tuesday

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its new Instagram video series, which kicked off this week's programming with an inspirational message from Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Ballet Hispánico Board President and Democratic Candidate for United States Congress at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

This week's content continues on www.instagram.com/ballethispanicoedu/*:

Take Action Tuesday 3/31:

- 3pm - Company dancers (and affianced couple) Chris Bloom and Gabrielle Sprauve share a performance from 50th Anniversary Repertory from their home.

- The School of Dance offers a 10am activity for Pasitos (children ages 2-5); a 1pm activity for Pre-Ballet (ages 4-5); a livestream ballet class with Company dancer Melissa Verdecia at 3pm ( ages 6-12); and a 5pm Beginner Tap Class with Raquel Valiente (ages 13 and up, on youtube).

Wepa Wednesday 4/1:

- 3pm - Kiri Avelar, Deputy Director of the School of Dance, offers a class in Spanish Dance.

- 7pm - Join for a Facebook Watch Party of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's 2016 premiere of Línea Recta, followed by a live Q&A with Company dancers, Lyvan & Melissa Verdecia and Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO

Therapeutic Thursday 4/2:

- Company dancer Shelby Colona leads a class at 12noon and Amelie Bénard will teach one at 5pm. Both are stretch and conditioning focused.

- 3pm - Company dancer Laura Lopez shares a performance from 50thAnniversary Repertory from her home.

Flashback Friday 4/3:

- 11am - A retrospective look back at the 1970s from Ballet Hispánico archives of videos and photos.

* all times are EST

The series features a series of videos posted created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional Company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

Each weekday at 3pm ET, the company releases a new video generated by the dancers, teachers and administrators with the goal of serving as class, exercise, and inspiration: Motivational Mondays (inspirational messages), Take Action Tuesdays (technique tips for young dancers), Wepa Wednesdays (explorations of the many varied styles of Latin Dance), Therapeutic Thursdays (focus on conditioning, health and wellness, stretching), and Flashback Fridays (retrospective looks at past 50 years from Ballet Hispánico's archives).

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."





