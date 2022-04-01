BWW Review: PHI Electrifies Edmonton

20 years after its initial inception, sci-fi ballet, Phi, takes centre stage. The final installment in a series of experimental ballets inspired by the music of prolific artists including Elton John and kd lang, Phi features some of the greatest hits by late British superstar, David Bowie. An extravagant, mind-bending spectacle, Phi is one of Jean Grand-MaÃ®tre's biggest passion projects and his final production as Alberta Ballet's Artistic Director. The show also marks the grand finale for Alberta Ballet veterans and dancing power couple, Kelley and Reilley McKinley.

The veil between the real and virtual worlds are cast aside from the moment that Phi begins. The audience is ushered into a glitzy realm of neon-clad dancers by solo performer Zacharie Dun, whose nameless character could easily pass as a denizen from a Cirque du Soleil production. Phi (Kelley McKinley) soon makes a bewildered entrance among his whirling co-stars, instantly identifiable in neutral athletic attire and VR goggles. His haphazard journey whisks him from one fantastical setting to another as dizzying, splashy light projections flash behind him. He is joined by an unnamed female character (played by Mariko Kondo), with whom he shares duets and even an flight above a projected, glittering city reminiscent of Tokyo's Shibuya District at night.

Unlike most ballets, Phi does not follow a specific plot. Instead, it is up to each audience member to create their own storylines. The production's visuals range from ethereal to eye-popping, the settings ranging from a near-dark stage to a tranquil forest to an iridescent backdrop featuring a pink and purple wormhole. Among the most memorable dance numbers are Reilley McKinley's otherworldly airborne solo as a golden butterfly-like creature in Lady Grinning Soul and Kelley McKinley and Mariko Kondo's breathtaking duet in Subterraneans. Though Adam Larsen's video projections and Pierre Lavoie's lighting designs are tremendous creative feats, these elements occasionally overwhelm the senses and sometimes detract from Grand-MaÃ®tre's intricate choreography. However, the splashy visuals do not detract from the tremendous talents of the cast and creatives. Phi is not only a dynamic tribute to Grand-MaÃ®tre and the McKinleys but to David Bowie himself.

Phi takes centre stage at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until April 2. Masks are mandatory for all audience members.

Photo by Paul McGrath for Alberta Ballet