Announcing The Masterwork Music And Art Foundation Choreography Competition

Masterwork Foundation's online dance competition is being offered to recognize an emerging choreographer in dance. Submissions will be evaluated on the quality of their overall composition as a dance work by a panel of dance professionals.

The deadline for submissions is midnight, Saturday February 29th.

To apply, visit the competition web site at:

https://platform.heyo.com/fbcontests/profiletab/TheMasterworkFoundationOnlineDanceContest?fbclid=IwAR0OxnD19VPGj4Quo3Bmff7hWg7aLTdhT7WUpDUf7dYGF1W1LKYvebkA9kM

Please direct questions about this contest to masterworkarts@gmail.com

For over 50 years, The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation has been supporting excellence in the arts. This online choreography competition is part of an array of awards given to support community engagement in the arts and professional development. For more information on the organization and these offerings, sign up for our enewsletter at www.masterworkarts.org





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You