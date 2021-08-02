American Dance Festival Receives Renewed Funding For Its Community Programs

The American Dance Festival has announced that it has been awarded funding to continue its Parkinson's projects and ADF Project Dance for 2021-22.

ADF's Parkinson's Movement Initiative (PMI) has been funded for a fifth year by the Parkinson's Foundation. PMI will offer weekly in-person classes at ADF's SHS Studios that will be livestreamed for those that cannot attend in person due to physical, transportation, or economic barriers.

This program is cost-free for individuals living with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers. Dancing With, ADF's cross-sector collaboration with Murielle Elizeon, Tommy Noonan, and Dr. Jeff Hoder, was funded for a third year by a South Arts Cross-Sector Impact Grant. Dancing With will offer weekly in-person classes at ADF's SHS Studios while performing a deep outreach mapping period resulting in 1-2 workshops in Alamance County. This program is free and open to the public.

For more information visit: https://americandancefestival.org/