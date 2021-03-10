American Ballet Theatre's National Training Curriculum To Launch Subscription Site for Ballet Teachers and Students

American Ballet Theatre's National Training Curriculum (NTC) has announced a new subscription-based web portal enabling access to selected content from ABT's Teacher Training Intensives and its specialized Raising the Barre Weekend Workshops. The subscription site, accessible through ABT's website, is open to ABT Certified Teachers, ballet teachers, and ballet students around the world.

To facilitate the best teacher education nationally and internationally, ABT created Teacher Training Intensives and Raising the Barre Weekend Workshops. Teacher Training Intensives offer ballet teachers a holistic education in ABT's National Training Curriculum. The Raising the Barre Weekend Workshop series is designed to "raise the bar" of ballet training for teachers and their students, nurture emerging artists, and revive historical gems. Each workshop is conceived, curated, and hosted by Cynthia Harvey, Artistic Director, ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and NTC. Previous workshops now available online through the new subscription site include:

The Cuban Method (2019)

Explore the roots of the Cuban methodology of ballet training through this interactive weekend workshop designed for teachers and students. Based in strong cultural and national pride, the unique Cuban style is a specific curriculum created on formations and progressions which combines European, American, and Afro-Cuban traditions. This workshop explores the intertwined history of the Cuban heritage with American Ballet Theatre. Featured faculty include renowned teacher and daughter of Alicia Alonso, Laura Alonso, as well as former National Ballet of Cuba principal dancers Rodolfo Castellanos Cardoso and Caridad Martinez.

Bournonville (2019)

Delve into the tradition, style, technique, and heritage of Danish choreographer August Bournonville through this interactive weekend workshop designed for teachers and students. Cynthia Harvey hosts technique classes, coaching sessions in Bournonville repertoire, and discussions alongside Dinna Bjørn, one of the few distinguished Bournonville-specialists in the world today; ABT Studio Company/JKO School faculty and former Royal Danish Ballet soloist Petrusjka Broholm; dance historian Allison Eggers; and former ABT and Royal Danish Ballet principal dancer Alban Lendorf.

Coppélia (2018)

This beloved classic comes to life through interactive classes and workshops for both teachers and students. Featured guests and instructors include former ABT Principal Dancers Wes Chapman and Robert La Fosse, and former ABT Soloist Joaquín De Luz. In addition to the repertory workshops, variations, and pas de deux instruction, the workshop offers sessions in character dance with former ABT corps de ballet dancer and current ABT JKO School faculty member Mikhail Ilyin.

Mime, Men's Work & Character Dance (2018)

This workshop includes Guest Artists Alban Lendorf, Mikhail Ilyin, and ABT JKO School faculty member Fabrice Herrault, alongside former ABT Principal Dancer and current ABT JKO School Principal Guest Instructor Ethan Stiefel. Classes include technique, variations, mime, and character dance for both male and female dancers, as well as a special master class and panel discussion regarding Men's technique in classical ballet.

Art of the Port de Bras (2017)

The port de bras, or carriage of the arms, in ballet is designed to frame and enhance the balletic positions. This workshop includes lectures, demonstrations, and discussions led by Cynthia Harvey, along with guest instructors Susan Brooker, Hilary Cartwright, Allison Eggers, Irina Kolpakova, and Olga Melnikova.

"We are thrilled to offer these excellent pedagogical resources for ballet teachers and students from all over the world, so that they may experience the unique training opportunities we offer at ABT," said Cynthia Harvey. "In addition to the fundamentals of ABT's National Training Curriculum, these workshops explore international technique and traditions in ballet. We will continue to add more content as we present future Raising the Barre workshops, as well as other immersive and educational experiences to help in the training of future dancers."

Subscriptions to the NTC Teacher Training site are $49.99 per year. Early registration is available for $39.99 through April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit ABT's website.