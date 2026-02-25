My Shows
Photos: Joffrey Concert Group Celebrates 45th Anniversary With IN MY ART

Anniversary program featured new works and supported Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative.

By: Feb. 25, 2026

Joffrey Concert Group presented IN MY ART, a program of new and commissioned choreography, February 20 and 21 at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater. See photos of the event.

The performances marked the company’s 45th anniversary and included an opening night fundraising reception benefiting its Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI).

“For 45 years, this organization has stood for rigorous training, bold choreography, and a belief that young artists deserve both opportunity and excellence,” said Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Bradley Shelver. “As we celebrate the past, I’m equally focused on the next 45 years. The future of dance depends not only on innovation in choreography, but on sustainability in the lives of the artists who bring that work to life. Our CMCI is central to that future—it is about authorship, voice, and giving the next generation of makers the space to experiment and to lead.”

The program featured two works by 2026 CMCI choreographers: Bernard H. Gaddis’ premiere Stolen Moments, a compilation of duets and excerpts centered on relationships, and Clifford Williams’ By Any Other Name, an exploration of compassion and love. Choreographer Ken Ossola presented Of Light, his first collaboration with the company.

Opening the program was Shelver’s When the Water Breaks, featuring an original score by David K. Israel. The work, commissioned by vildwerk., was inspired by the mission of the World Wildlife Fund. Performers included company members alongside select participants from the Joffrey Ballet School training programs.

Board Member and Fundraising Chair Teresa Lomotan said, “Longevity in the arts demands relevance, courage, and an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Tonight is not only a celebration, it is an investment in the future of the arts.” Director of Grants and Development Kara Cea added, “Foundations want to know there are real people standing behind an organization, and your support helps sustain our dancers, supports new work, and strengthens everything we do.”

CMCI remains central to the Joffrey Concert Group’s commitment to developing new choreography and reinforcing its role within the Joffrey Ballet School ecosystem.

Among those in attendance were newly appointed Executive Director of the Joffrey Ballet School Frank Lee Merwin and Dean Meg Paul, along with Chiara Gorodesky, Lola Koch, Richard Osterweil, and Barbara Tober.

Founded in the early 1970s and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1981, the Joffrey Concert Group serves as the resident dance company of the Joffrey Ballet School. The pre-professional ensemble provides dancers in the School’s Trainee Program with performance opportunities and has toured nationally and internationally. Alumni have gone on to companies including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, The Forsythe Company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Performance Photo Credit: By Layla Shoobridge
Reception Photo Credit: Sean Zanni

When the Water Breaks
When the Water Breaks

Stolen Moments
Stolen Moments

Of Light
Of Light

By Any Other Name
By Any Other Name

Lola Koch, Barbara Tober, Chiara Gorodesky
Lola Koch, Barbara Tober, Chiara Gorodesky

Quyen Le, Victoria Yam
Quyen Le, Victoria Yam

Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer
Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer

Madeline Honeegger, Nicole Bradbury
Madeline Honeegger, Nicole Bradbury

Carol Schubert, Joe Pedalino
Carol Schubert, Joe Pedalino

Fabian Rosas, Natalie Rezex, Jimmy Diaz
Fabian Rosas, Natalie Rezex, Jimmy Diaz

Josephina Gomez, Julia Phillippi
Josephina Gomez, Julia Phillippi

Thomas Dooley, Steven Halter
Thomas Dooley, Steven Halter

Frederick Earl Mosely, Robert Schulman
Frederick Earl Mosely, Robert Schulman

Liz Taylor, Jonathan Marder, Sarah Frank
Liz Taylor, Jonathan Marder, Sarah Frank

Barbara Tober, Bradley Shelver, Lola Koch
Barbara Tober, Bradley Shelver, Lola Koch

Patrick Green, Erica Johnston
Patrick Green, Erica Johnston

Bernard H. Gaddis, Chiara Gorodesky
Bernard H. Gaddis, Chiara Gorodesky

Kelly Hayes Micozzi, Jackson Micozzi, Nick Micozzi
Kelly Hayes Micozzi, Jackson Micozzi, Nick Micozzi

Daniel Fox, Chiara Gorodesky
Daniel Fox, Chiara Gorodesky

Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher
Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher

JCG with Barbara Tober
JCG with Barbara Tober

Emma Rosay, Andrew Kahl
Emma Rosay, Andrew Kahl

Natasha Gural, Michael Gural
Natasha Gural, Michael Gural

Clifford Williams, Bradley Shelver, Bernard H. Gaddis
Clifford Williams, Bradley Shelver, Bernard H. Gaddis

Teresa Lomotan, Manami Ono, Charles Klepner, Emma Rosay, Ariela Ljalijicic
Teresa Lomotan, Manami Ono, Charles Klepner, Emma Rosay, Ariela Ljalijicic

Emma Rosay, Charles Klepner, Manami Ono
Emma Rosay, Charles Klepner, Manami Ono

Bradford Cromer, Christie Boyle, Breana Murphy
Bradford Cromer, Christie Boyle, Breana Murphy

Torey Wyman, Amelia Trimpl
Torey Wyman, Amelia Trimpl

Denise DeGiulio, Linda Stagnitti, Ariela Ljalijicic, Guest
Denise DeGiulio, Linda Stagnitti, Ariela Ljalijicic, Guest

Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer, Stacy Caddell
Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer, Stacy Caddell

Sloane Davis, Annika Davis, Stacy Caddell
Sloane Davis, Annika Davis, Stacy Caddell

Barbara Tober, Emanuel Lopes
Barbara Tober, Emanuel Lopes

Chiara Gorodesky, Barbara Tober
Chiara Gorodesky, Barbara Tober

Daniela Demyzrsko, Annika Davis
Daniela Demyzrsko, Annika Davis

Guest, Denise DeGiulio, Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg
Guest, Denise DeGiulio, Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg

Dr. Ashley Marcus, Friday Jones
Dr. Ashley Marcus, Friday Jones

Jake McCullough, Andrea Mendoza, Marguerita Pustova, Sofia Stoieva
Jake McCullough, Andrea Mendoza, Marguerita Pustova, Sofia Stoieva

Makenna Zelenak, Lee Merwin, Bradley Shelver
Makenna Zelenak, Lee Merwin, Bradley Shelver

Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg
Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg

Calvin Silva, Erin Vigil
Calvin Silva, Erin Vigil

Shah Ahmad, Rosemary Shahani, John Odonnell
Shah Ahmad, Rosemary Shahani, John Odonnell

Kylie Prejean, Hator Gael
Kylie Prejean, Hator Gael



