Photos: Joffrey Concert Group Celebrates 45th Anniversary With IN MY ART

Joffrey Concert Group presented IN MY ART, a program of new and commissioned choreography, February 20 and 21 at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater. See photos of the event.

The performances marked the company’s 45th anniversary and included an opening night fundraising reception benefiting its Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI).

“For 45 years, this organization has stood for rigorous training, bold choreography, and a belief that young artists deserve both opportunity and excellence,” said Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Bradley Shelver. “As we celebrate the past, I’m equally focused on the next 45 years. The future of dance depends not only on innovation in choreography, but on sustainability in the lives of the artists who bring that work to life. Our CMCI is central to that future—it is about authorship, voice, and giving the next generation of makers the space to experiment and to lead.”

The program featured two works by 2026 CMCI choreographers: Bernard H. Gaddis’ premiere Stolen Moments, a compilation of duets and excerpts centered on relationships, and Clifford Williams’ By Any Other Name, an exploration of compassion and love. Choreographer Ken Ossola presented Of Light, his first collaboration with the company.

Opening the program was Shelver’s When the Water Breaks, featuring an original score by David K. Israel. The work, commissioned by vildwerk., was inspired by the mission of the World Wildlife Fund. Performers included company members alongside select participants from the Joffrey Ballet School training programs.

Board Member and Fundraising Chair Teresa Lomotan said, “Longevity in the arts demands relevance, courage, and an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Tonight is not only a celebration, it is an investment in the future of the arts.” Director of Grants and Development Kara Cea added, “Foundations want to know there are real people standing behind an organization, and your support helps sustain our dancers, supports new work, and strengthens everything we do.”

CMCI remains central to the Joffrey Concert Group’s commitment to developing new choreography and reinforcing its role within the Joffrey Ballet School ecosystem.

Among those in attendance were newly appointed Executive Director of the Joffrey Ballet School Frank Lee Merwin and Dean Meg Paul, along with Chiara Gorodesky, Lola Koch, Richard Osterweil, and Barbara Tober.

Founded in the early 1970s and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1981, the Joffrey Concert Group serves as the resident dance company of the Joffrey Ballet School. The pre-professional ensemble provides dancers in the School’s Trainee Program with performance opportunities and has toured nationally and internationally. Alumni have gone on to companies including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, The Forsythe Company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Performance Photo Credit: By Layla Shoobridge

Reception Photo Credit: Sean Zanni