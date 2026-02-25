Photos: Joffrey Concert Group Celebrates 45th Anniversary With IN MY ART
Anniversary program featured new works and supported Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative.
Joffrey Concert Group presented IN MY ART, a program of new and commissioned choreography, February 20 and 21 at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater. See photos of the event.
The performances marked the company’s 45th anniversary and included an opening night fundraising reception benefiting its Creative Movers Choreographic Initiative (CMCI).
“For 45 years, this organization has stood for rigorous training, bold choreography, and a belief that young artists deserve both opportunity and excellence,” said Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Bradley Shelver. “As we celebrate the past, I’m equally focused on the next 45 years. The future of dance depends not only on innovation in choreography, but on sustainability in the lives of the artists who bring that work to life. Our CMCI is central to that future—it is about authorship, voice, and giving the next generation of makers the space to experiment and to lead.”
The program featured two works by 2026 CMCI choreographers: Bernard H. Gaddis’ premiere Stolen Moments, a compilation of duets and excerpts centered on relationships, and Clifford Williams’ By Any Other Name, an exploration of compassion and love. Choreographer Ken Ossola presented Of Light, his first collaboration with the company.
Opening the program was Shelver’s When the Water Breaks, featuring an original score by David K. Israel. The work, commissioned by vildwerk., was inspired by the mission of the World Wildlife Fund. Performers included company members alongside select participants from the Joffrey Ballet School training programs.
Board Member and Fundraising Chair Teresa Lomotan said, “Longevity in the arts demands relevance, courage, and an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. Tonight is not only a celebration, it is an investment in the future of the arts.” Director of Grants and Development Kara Cea added, “Foundations want to know there are real people standing behind an organization, and your support helps sustain our dancers, supports new work, and strengthens everything we do.”
CMCI remains central to the Joffrey Concert Group’s commitment to developing new choreography and reinforcing its role within the Joffrey Ballet School ecosystem.
Among those in attendance were newly appointed Executive Director of the Joffrey Ballet School Frank Lee Merwin and Dean Meg Paul, along with Chiara Gorodesky, Lola Koch, Richard Osterweil, and Barbara Tober.
Founded in the early 1970s and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1981, the Joffrey Concert Group serves as the resident dance company of the Joffrey Ballet School. The pre-professional ensemble provides dancers in the School’s Trainee Program with performance opportunities and has toured nationally and internationally. Alumni have gone on to companies including Miami City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, The Forsythe Company, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Joffrey Ballet.
Performance Photo Credit: By Layla Shoobridge
Reception Photo Credit: Sean Zanni
When the Water Breaks
Stolen Moments
Of Light
By Any Other Name
Lola Koch, Barbara Tober, Chiara Gorodesky
Quyen Le, Victoria Yam
Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer
Madeline Honeegger, Nicole Bradbury
Carol Schubert, Joe Pedalino
Fabian Rosas, Natalie Rezex, Jimmy Diaz
Josephina Gomez, Julia Phillippi
Thomas Dooley, Steven Halter
Frederick Earl Mosely, Robert Schulman
Liz Taylor, Jonathan Marder, Sarah Frank
Barbara Tober, Bradley Shelver, Lola Koch
Patrick Green, Erica Johnston
Bernard H. Gaddis, Chiara Gorodesky
Kelly Hayes Micozzi, Jackson Micozzi, Nick Micozzi
Daniel Fox, Chiara Gorodesky
Jo Lampert, Tiffany Rea-Fisher
JCG with Barbara Tober
Emma Rosay, Andrew Kahl
Natasha Gural, Michael Gural
Clifford Williams, Bradley Shelver, Bernard H. Gaddis
Teresa Lomotan, Manami Ono, Charles Klepner, Emma Rosay, Ariela Ljalijicic
Emma Rosay, Charles Klepner, Manami Ono
Bradford Cromer, Christie Boyle, Breana Murphy
Torey Wyman, Amelia Trimpl
Denise DeGiulio, Linda Stagnitti, Ariela Ljalijicic, Guest
Richard Osterweil, Mikayla Meyer, Stacy Caddell
Sloane Davis, Annika Davis, Stacy Caddell
Barbara Tober, Emanuel Lopes
Chiara Gorodesky, Barbara Tober
Daniela Demyzrsko, Annika Davis
Guest, Denise DeGiulio, Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg
Dr. Ashley Marcus, Friday Jones
Jake McCullough, Andrea Mendoza, Marguerita Pustova, Sofia Stoieva
Makenna Zelenak, Lee Merwin, Bradley Shelver
Lakey Wolff, Anna Greenberg
Calvin Silva, Erin Vigil
Shah Ahmad, Rosemary Shahani, John Odonnell
Kylie Prejean, Hator Gael
Videos