14-Year-Old Dancer Keliah Peterson Awarded Scholarship to the Royal Ballet School

In February, when she was just in 8th grade, 14-year-old Keliah Peterson from California showed up to an audition in Los Angeles, and was awarded a short-term scholarship to the Royal Ballet School in England, CBS8 reports.

"It was exhilarating. I was so happy because the Royal Ballet School is my dream company," said Peterson.

Casandra Infante, the co-owner of the North County Academy of Dance, where Peterson is a student, was excited about her accomplishment.

"We love Keliah. So Keliah is enthusiastic and has been since she was little," Infante said. "It's one of the best in the world and so to have a little tiny dance studio from Bonsall have a kid get some kind of acceptance there - yeah, we are pretty excited."

Peterson's mother, Hope, is happy for her daughter, but nervous for the big move across the pond.

"Oh no, I'll never be ready for her to move to London," she said.

Keliah hopes to earn a full scholarship to the Royal Ballet School and someday dance professionally for a ballet company.

