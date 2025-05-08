The Handel and Haydn Society is Now Accepting Applications for Second Annual H+H CitySing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Handel and Haydn Society and Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen have announced that applications are now open for the second annual H+H CitySing, welcoming 30 vocalists from around Boston to perform selected portions of Handel's Saul alongside the H+H Orchestra and Chorus at Symphony Hall on Oct 3 + 5. Debuted in November 2024 with Handel's Messiah, CitySing unites Boston's vibrant choral community and honors the inspiring, original “Society” spirit of H+H.

H+H seeks a diversity of voices for CitySing that reflects the breadth of choral singing in our region. Singers with a variety of experiences and vocal training are encouraged to apply. Selected participants will rehearse and perform with the H+H Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen. Also on stage for the performances will be members of H+H Youth Choruses and five guest soloists.

“CitySing is a celebration of voices,” said Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen. “If you've ever dreamt of singing on stage in an iconic venue, this is a perfect opportunity to be part of a riveting work surrounded by professional musicians who are experts in H+H's specialty of historically informed performance.”

CitySing application materials are due on or before Saturday, May 31, 2025. Eligibility and application process information can be found at: handelandhaydn.org/citysing.

Written in the late summer of 1738, Saul is the pivotal work signaling Handel's career change from opera to oratorio composer. The story of Saul, taken from the First Book of Samuel by librettist Charles Jennens, begins with the legendary battle of David and Goliath that leads into a thrilling tale of madness, jealousy, war, and love triangles.

