Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

Dec. 9, 2021  

Sarasota Orchestra was awarded a ­­­­­$120,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.

The grant will support the Sarasota Orchestra's 2021-2022 season, including the return of performances in a variety of formats, from Masterworks to Pops to Discoveries and Great Escapes, as well as the Orchestra's Outdoor Pops at Ed Smith Stadium. The grant also supports Sarasota Orchestra's extensive education programs and its On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners community concerts.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, which ensures a bright future for Sarasota Orchestra and sustains the music for our entire community," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. Sarasota Orchestra's mission is to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences.

For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.


