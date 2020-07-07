Sarasota Orchestra Increases Match Challenge Goal To $100,000

Thanks to the generosity of Sarasota Orchestra's patrons, the initial goal of $50,000 toward the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation's match challenge has been met. In recognition of Toulmin's service as Board Chair, the Orchestra's current and immediate past Board Chairs have contributed an additional $50,000 to keep the match going. All gifts to the Annual Fund will be matched up to $100,000 now through July 31.



Leadership donors expanding the match challenge are Tom and Meg Ryan, and David A. Steves and Chip Gaylor, Trustees of the H. Gladstone McKeon and Betty Pritchard McKeon Charitable Trust. Tom Ryan is Current Board Chair and David Steves is the immediate past Board Chair of Sarasota Orchestra.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation and members of our Board of Directors for their increased generosity and leadership," said Joseph McKenna, CEO of Sarasota Orchestra. "The Foundation's giving embodies Virginia Toulmin's visionary leadership and love for music. We hope that others who are able will follow this example during this unprecedented time."

Representing a considerable increase in the Foundation's annual commitment to the organization, this gift will help bridge a funding gap created by 36 cancelled performances due to the current global health crisis. The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation has also directed its funding for the cancelled 2020 Sarasota Music Festival to the organization's general Annual Fund.

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You