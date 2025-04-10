Orchestra of the Music Makers Joins Symphony.live Streaming Platform

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orchestra of the Music Makers (OMM), a volunteer orchestra like no other, is joining the classical music streaming platform Symphony.live. This exciting new collaboration brings OMM’s outstanding concert video performances to a global audience, further cementing Symphony.live as the digital home of the world’s orchestras.

Founded in 2008, the Orchestra of the Music Makers is an award-winning Singapore-based orchestra composed of over 140 highly-trained volunteer musicians. Under the mentorship of Tze Law Chan, a leading Singaporean conductor and Vice-Dean of the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, OMM has become an integral part of Singapore’s classical music scene and gained international repute. The orchestra is dedicated to the high standards of music-making and community work. OMM has performed with internationally renowned artists and taken the stage globally, from Singapore’s own Esplanade Concert Hall to London’s BBC Proms. They continuously inspire concert-goers worldwide.

Thanks to their new partnership with Symphony.live, classical music lovers around the globe will now get the chance to watch OMM concerts anywhere, anytime. This partnership aligns with Symphony.live’s mission to establish itself as the ultimate digital home for orchestras worldwide, providing a platform for global audiences to connect with and experience classical and symphonic music.

Audiences can now explore OMM’s various performances on Symphony.live, as the orchestra joins the family of orchestras and music lovers who appreciate the power of symphonic music in the digital age.

