Nov. 19, 2022  

Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Gulf Coast Symphony will present "The Nutcracker" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Celebrate the spirit of the season with this annual holiday tradition! The Gulf Coast Symphony is joined by the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers, Mark Sanders plus the Kellyn Celtic Arts Dance Academy, and, of course, Santa! The festive sounds of the season ring through the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, as the Gulf Coast Symphony presents your most favorite symphonic pops holiday medleys. From Leroy Anderson's endearing Sleigh Ride, a medley of music from Christmas movie classics, to the Mannheim Steamroller Silent Night, and much, much more! Deck the Halls is your favorite Southwest Florida holiday tradition, perfect­ for the whole family! For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org




Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in DecemberGulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
November 19, 2022

On Friday, December 2, 2022, Gulf Coast Symphony will present 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
Chamber Music Northwest Presents Will Liverman & Pianist Gloria Chien At Lincoln Recital HallChamber Music Northwest Presents Will Liverman & Pianist Gloria Chien At Lincoln Recital Hall
November 18, 2022

Chamber Music Northwest presents Will Liverman (baritone), with CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien (piano), for a moving vocal performance of works ranging from spirituals and the American songbook to Ravel, Williams, Price, and others.
New York Virtuoso Singers Presents AMERICAN INVENTION, February 2023New York Virtuoso Singers Presents AMERICAN INVENTION, February 2023
November 18, 2022

The New York Virtuoso Singers conducted by Harold Rosenbaum present American Invention on Sunday, February 19, 2023 featuring vibrant American choral music from the 18th century to today.
Monica Arnó And Brian Cheney Star In Plainfield Symphony's Pops Concert LIFE IS A CABARETMonica Arnó And Brian Cheney Star In Plainfield Symphony's Pops Concert LIFE IS A CABARET
November 18, 2022

On Saturday, November 19th at 7pm acclaimed Conductor and Music Director Charles Prince leads the Plainfield Symphony in the audience favorite Pops Concert, entitled “Life is a Cabaret”.
Composer Ned Rorem Dies At Age 99Composer Ned Rorem Dies At Age 99
November 18, 2022

American composer and writer Ned Rorem passed away at age 99 on November 18, 2022 in New York City, in his home on the Upper West Side, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by six nieces and nephews and eleven grand nieces and nephews.