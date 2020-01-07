Classical Action's Hamlen-Palm Series To Feature JACK Quartet, Lisette Oropesa, and Anthony Roth Costanzo

Be mere feet away from some of the world's most innovative classical music artists when the 2020 edition of the Hamlen-Palm Series welcomes three acclaimed performances in one intimate space: JACK Quartet, soprano Lisette Oropesa and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo. The house concerts are produced by and benefit Classical Action, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

JACK Quartet will play Thursday, February 20; Oropesa's concert will be Monday, March 2; and Constanzo will perform Tuesday, March 24. The exclusive house concerts will take place in the elegant TriBeCa loft home of longtime Classical Action supporters Kevin Roon and Simon Yates.

Full series and individual event tickets are on sale now at classicalaction.org. All evenings begin with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres before each performance.

This year's Hamlen-Palm Series lineup has sold out some of the world's most revered classical music houses.

JACK Quartet, hailed by The Washington Post as the "go-to quartet for contemporary music," explores new styles of rhythm, new harmonies and new aesthetic modes. A New York Times critic's pick, JACK brings impeccable musicianship, intellectual ferocity and a take-no-prisoners sense of commitment to every performance.

Wherever in the world Oropesa performs, critics rave, solidifying her place at the top of her profession. The 2019 Richard Tucker Award winner dazzled audiences last fall in her return to The Metropolitan Opera as the title heroine in Massenet's Manon. Her Hamlen-Palm debut takes place during her highly anticipated run as Violetta Valéry in The Met's La Traviata.

Fresh off his critically acclaimed performance as the titular role in Phillip Glass' Akhnaten at The Met, Costanzo continues working to create a bridge between classic opera and 21st century audiences. A performer since he was 11, Costanzo's debut album, ARC, was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award and he was named Musical America's 2019 vocalist of the year.

The Hamlen-Palm Series honors two of Classical Action's most ardent supporters. Charles Hamlen was the founding director of Classical Action, a visionary in the world of classical music management as the co-founder of what would become IMG Artists, and artistic adviser to the Orchestra of St. Luke's. Michael Palm was a financial expert and philanthropist who dedicated his life to the arts, gay rights and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Palm died in 1998; Hamlen passed away in 2018.

Founded in 1993, Classical Action draws upon the talents, resources and generosity of the classical, opera and jazz communities to raise money for those battling HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Your support of Classical Action helps Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fund the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



Since its founding in 1988, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million to help provide access to lifesaving medications, health care, counseling, nutritious meals and emergency financial assistance to hundreds of thousands of men, women and children across the country.



For more information, please visit Classical Action at classicalaction.org, facebook.com/classicalaction and twitter.com/classicalaction.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You