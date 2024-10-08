WITCH Opens at Road Less Traveled Productions Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will open its second play of the season, dark-comedy Witch, by Jen Silverman on Thursday November 7. Witch will star Ensemble members David Marciniak and Renee Hawthorne alongside Wendy Hall, Chris Hatch*, Alex Anthony Garcia and Johnny Barden under the direction of RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend. The Production Team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), Lou Iannone (technical director) and Hasheen DeBerry (production coordinator) alongside Collin Ranney (costume design), JC Hartloff (properties design), Shelby Converse (fight/intimacy coordinator), Bobby Cooke (choreographer) and Lara Haberberger (dramaturg). (*member of Actors’ Equity Association)



Synopsis: A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.



Witch opens Thursday, November 7 and runs through Sunday December 8, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $50/55 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: November 14, 21, December 5 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.

