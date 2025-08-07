Tickets On Sale For THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Launch In Buffalo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for the first North American tour of The Outsiders, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical. Based on the celebrated novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark film, the tour will tech and launch from Shea’s Buffalo Theatre with eight performances from September 17–23, 2025.

Part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season, The Outsiders transports audiences to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family navigate friendship, family, and identity in the face of social divides. Featuring a dynamic original score, the musical captures the struggles of self-discovery and the enduring belief that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

Tickets are available at the Shea’s Box Office (650 Main Street, Buffalo) or online at sheas.org/performances/the-outsiders. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by contacting Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.