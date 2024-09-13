The Boy From Oz Now in Performances at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boy From Oz has returned to New York State after 20 years since the 2003 Broadway production. OFC's Broadway in Brighton production marks the first time it returned to New York. Now in performances through September 29.

The production stars Blake McIver Ewing (Full House, The Little Rascals) as Peter Allen; Marcia Mitzman Gaven (Tony Award Nominee, OBC's Chess and The Who's Tommy) as Judy Garland; and Channing Weir as Liza Minnelli; alongside a cast of professional actors from New York City, Los Angels, Chicago, and the Rochester region.

Ewing and Gaven reunite on stage in The Boy From Oz, after originally performing together almost 30 years ago in the 1997 World Premiere production of RAGTIME in Los Angeles. Gaven starred as Mother and Ewing starred as her son, Edgar. In OFC's The Boy From Oz, Ewing will once again perform as her son.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

From humble beginnings growing up and singing in country pubs throughout the Australian outback, Peter Allen's career took off without warning after being discovered and taken under the mentorship of Judy Garland. As her opening act, Peter relocated to New York City and was introduced to Judy's daughter and future wife, Liza Minnelli.

Peter Allen rose to international stardom in the 1980s, best known for his hits including 'I Honestly Love You,' 'Best That You Can Do,' 'Not The Boy Next Door,' 'Everything Old Is New Again,' and the show stopping, 'I Go to Rio.' From winning an Oscar, to selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia, Peter struggled through divorce, heartbreak, failure, and navigating through the unknowns of the AIDS epidemic.

Under the direction of OFC's owner and artistic director, Eric Vaughn Johnson, The Boy From Oz will be performed for the first time in New York state at the OFC Creations Theatre Center since the 2003 Tony Award winning Broadway production which starred Hugh Jackman as Peter Allen.

"This cast is electrifying!" shared Johnson, "This cast is setting the mark for the rest of our season to come - larger dance numbers, bolder costumes, complex sets - and they are rising to the occasion!"

The Boy From Oz will kick off OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester.

The series includes: The Boy from Oz, a regional premiere; West Side Story, a timeless musical; The Prince of Egypt, an upstate NY and Rochester premiere- of which OFC is one of the first performing arts centers in the country to be granted permission to present this show; the classic musical Anything Goes; and Gypsy a golden age musical. Closing out the 2024-2025 season will be the hugely popular Jersey Boys, produced locally for the first time.

OFC Creations has been a fixture of the Rochester, NY performing arts scene since 2005. After opening the 260-seat OFC Creations Theatre Center in 2020, OFC has continued to expand with the largest educational theater program for young actors in New York State, opening an immersive theatrical restaurant and cabaret performance venue in 2022. The 2024-2025 season marks the second year of the Broadway in Brighton Series, a professional regional theater season guaranteeing theatrical excellence for audiences.

OFC's extremely popular Season Subscription package returns for the 2024-2025 season for those attending the full six show series, including a 15% discount.

Season Subscriptions will receive a wide range of benefits valid through the end of the season including: an ongoing 10% discount at OFC's restaurant, The Old Farm Café, on all meals and beverages; receive $2.00 off all wine and beer at the bar throughout the evening at each Broadway in Brighton season show from September 2024 through May 2025, including beer, wine, and champagne, or alternatively may opt for complimentary coffee and bottles of water; and an ongoing 10% discount on show merchandise at all performances.

Season Subscriptions can currently be purchased online at ofccreations.com, by calling OFC's box office at 585-667-0954, and in person during all public hours at The Old Farm Café.

Tickets for The Boy From Oz and more info can be found here: https://www.ofccreations.com/boyfromoz

