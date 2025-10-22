Shea’s Performing Arts Center Unveils High Schools Selected For 2025–2026 Wonder Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced the 25 high schools selected to participate in the 2025–2026 Shea’s Wonder Awards, a program that celebrates excellence in high school musical theatre across Western New York.

Presented by Shea’s Arts Engagement & Education Department, the initiative honors outstanding student achievement, supports arts education, and provides professional development opportunities for young performers.

The program, expanded this year from 20 to 25 schools, spans five counties—Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, and Wyoming. In addition to adjudicated performances, each participating school will receive access to workshops and performing arts training. The annual Wonder Awards Ceremony will take place at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on May 16, 2026. The top two individual performers will advance to The Jimmy Awards—the National High School Musical Theatre Awards—held in New York City on June 22, 2026.

Participating schools this year include Alden High School; Bishop Timon St. Jude High School/Mount Mercy Academy; Buffalo Academy for the Sacred Heart; Canisius High School; Cheektowaga Central High School; Cleveland Hill High School; Fillmore Central High School; Gowanda High School; Jamestown High School; Letchworth Central High School; Lockport High School; Maple Grove High School; Mount St. Mary Academy; Nardin Academy; North Collins Jr./Sr. High School; North Tonawanda High School; Pioneer High School; Randolph Jr./Sr. High School; Southwestern Central High School; St. Francis High School; St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute; St. Mary’s High School; Starpoint High School; West Seneca West High School; and Williamsville East High School.

The musical production at each participating school will be evaluated by a team of 36 volunteer adjudicators. The 2024–2025 panel includes Anika Pace, Arianna Morris, Cameron Tragesser, Caroline Parzy-Sanders, Christopher Parada, Eric Van Pyrz, Gianna Gould, Heather Arcand, Jacqueline Gould, Jay Marks, Jennifer Mysliwy, Jonathan Beckner, Kathleen Dunne, Lana Sugarman, Laura Motyka Schuh, Lauren Helper, Linda Pew, Lissette DeJesús-Wrafter, Lucinda Karstedt, Maria Jacobi, Maria Pérez-Gómez, Meagan Millar, Melissa Kate Miller, Moriah Armstrong, Nicolette Navarro, Obediya Jones-Darrell, Patrick Towey, Rhiannon Needham, Riley Dungan, Rita Sirianni, Robyn Lee, Rolando Gómez, Steven Maisonet, Sydney Conrad, Terri Filips Vaughan, and Zoe Goñez.

Last year’s Wonder Awards program involved more than 1,500 students from 20 high schools across the region. For additional details about Shea’s Arts Engagement and Education programs, visit sheas.org/arts-engagement-education.