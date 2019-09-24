SGT Announces Dates For Free Play Reading Series

Second Generation Theatre Company, founded in 2013 by three Buffalo women, promises its patrons affordable, accessible theatre. Now in its second year, SGT's Free Reading Series dates, plays and directors are announced. These Monday evening events begin at 7 pm and are all followed by a brief question and answer session between the audience, directors, and actors. Mark your calendars!

Headed by SGT Literary Director Katherine Boswell, the series this year includes three published works and one world premiere. All four plays will be directed by women- all established in the theater community, though not all as directors.

"A Kid Like Jake" by Daniel Pearle- December 9th, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty

"The Bowling Play" a world premiere by Kelly Copps- January 27th, directed by Amy Jakiel

"Sister Cities" by Colette Freedman- April 27th, directed by Mara Westerling Morris

"Gloria" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins- June 22nd, directed by Tracy Snyder

"This series has been a wonderful way to hear plays aloud and more importantly, to give new directors a chance to work on exciting theater," says Artistic Director Kelly Copps. "We have already chosen several of our full-scale productions based on their success in the reading series and we hope to be able to continue to do this. Hearing an audience's reaction to these works is interesting and informative. It gives us an inside take on what our audiences most want to see on the main stage."

For more information on these pieces and continual casting updates, visit www.secondgenerationtheatre.com





