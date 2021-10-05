Road Less Traveled Productions to Reopen With HAND TO GOD

Tuesday October 5, 2021 - Road Less Traveled Productions will re-open its doors Thursday November 4th with the return of Hand to God by Robert Askins.

Hand to God will star Dan Urtz, Jenn Stafford, John Kreuzer, Henry Farleo and Sabrina Kahwaty under the direction of RLTP Ensemble member John Hurley . The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), and Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Sarah Foote (stage management) Diane Jones (props master), and Adam Kreutinger (puppet builder).

Synopsis: A 2015 Broadway Comedy! In the wake of tragedy, Jason and his mother renew their commitment to the local church and commit to organizing a spiritually redemptive puppet show. There's only one problem: although Jason is essentially a nice boy, his hand puppet Tyrone is lewd, profane, combative, and refuses to leave Jason's left arm. Yes, Jason's hand puppet is moved by a greater power... the power of Satan.

5 out of 5 Buffaloes: Peter Hall of Buffalo Rising called the performance, "Simultaneously one of the funniest plays I've ever seen...with some of [the] most touching moments ever."

3 Â½ out of 4 Stars: "Urtz is a star... this production delivers a captivating story told with great maturity, humor and surprise." - Ben Siegel, The Buffalo News.

During this time, Road Less Traveled Theater's 2021-2022 Season will require all patrons to provide proof of COVID vaccination upon entry. *

Forms of proof include: CDC-issued vaccine card or New York State Excelsior Pass along with photo ID.

*subject to change



New amenities for the 2021-2022 season include:

e-ticketing

e-playbills

hand sanitizer stations

additional air purification systems

additional cleaning & sanitization

Hand to God opens Thursday November 4 and runs five weeks through Sunday December 5, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $42 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: November 11, 18, 25 & December 2 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.