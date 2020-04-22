Road Less Traveled Productions' First Production Available Online May 1

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will present its first ever produced play, PROJECT by Jon Elston on Vimeo On Demand on May 1st. The originally produced play made its world-premiere February 2003 and will be broadcast On Demand beginning May 1.



PROJECT by Jon Elston was nominated for four 2004 Artie Awards and directed by Scott Behrend which starred Phil Knoerzer, Tim Newell, Brian Riggs and Todd Benzin.



Original production team included Scott Behrend (set design), Maura Price (costume design), John Rickus (light design) and Brian Sidorowicz (sound design).



Synopsis: Four businessmen convene to discuss a pressing issue regarding their new endeavor. Three of them attempt to convince the fourth that he should concede to a specific demand. The fourth man refuses, and so the other three adjust their tactics, and increase the vehemence with which they attack his decision. The focus of the arguments becomes less the subject matter at hand and more a question of the quality of the fourth man's judgment. The dispute turns ugly, and the true motivations of each man grow clouded and uncertain.



Should the fourth man submit to the wishes of the others on principle of cooperation and professional trust? Or do each of the other three men harbor secret priorities that they cannot reveal to each other... or to themselves? One thing is certain: if the Project is to proceed, all four must come to some agreement. It becomes clear to each that there is no choice - there is only negotiation.



Road Less Traveled Productions originally world-premiered PROJECT by Jon Elston on February 28, 2003 at the New Phoenix Theatre Buffalo NY. Tickets: Available May 1, 2020 at Vimeo On Demand. Tickets are $15 and available at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/projectbyjonelston .







