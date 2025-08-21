Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Tale as old as time," the lyric goes in the heart warming production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST now playing at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. I knew I was in good hands when the sparkling new production of the beloved classic begins with Angela Lansbury 's voice reciting the story that has captured children's minds for years. It was a lovely touch to settle into the familiar story, hearing the voice of Mrs. Potts from the Disney animated film beckon us.

Well before THE LION KING, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST was the first major Disney film to take to the Broadway stage in 1994, and ran for 13 years.. The endearing characters and magnificent score by Alan Menken with Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tice Rice continue to feel timeless, but a bit fresher in this visually stunning production. Book by Linda Woolverton is based on the original by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont.

Belle, a slightly odd country girl, is enamored with books and a life based in fantastic stories. When her father goes missing, she sets out to find him through some treacherous woods. The Beast ( a man transformed form human to a beastly visage) captures the father for trespassing. Due to a curse for being unkind, the Beast lives a solitary life condemned to unhappiness unless he can find a woman to love who also loves him back. His entire staff has also been transformed into inanimate objects until the curse is lifted- thus we get singing and dancing, candlesticks and armoires, among others.

Kyra Belle Johnson is utterly charming as Belle, kind yet awkward. Johnson captivated with her lovely singing and effortless portrayal. As she grows to understand the Beast and his inherent goodness, she indeed falls in love and the exposition is often comical. Her gentle lessons with the Beast end with a genuine love affair that is befitting of a princess.

Fergie L. Philippe is a massive man who commands attention and power as our Beast. Philippe sang with gusto, bring Act I to a close with his powerful rendition of "If I Can't Love Her." His towering presence allowed for some great comic beats as he attempts to be a refined gentlemen, despite his clumsy animal-like presence.

The secondary characters of the household items are all real gems and the troupe is led by the captivating Danny Gardner as Lumiere, our candelabra. Gardner is charming and suave, extolling his lines with a wonderful French accident. But nothing will ever compare to the eye-popping spectacle of his main musical number, "Be Our Guest." It appears this version has augmented the song, and it builds to a frenzied climax with full on tap dancing and awe inspiring lighting that ends with an audience ovation that made it clear this was a true show stopper.

Javier Ignacio gets great laughs as the slightly over-proper Cogsworth, the clock. Cameron Monroe Thomas is slinky as sexy as the feather duster Babette, while Holly Ann Butler is having a giggly grand time as Madame, the armoire.

Mrs. Potts (the tea pot) is played by Kathy Voytko with a quiet motherly interpretation that humanizes the story. Her rendition of the charming title tune is sung sweetly at the side of the stage as Belle and the Beast fall in love. Her son Chip is the tea cup and has a magical presentation as his head is only ever seen sitting upon table. Beatrice Goddard Beggs played Chip at Wednesday's performance and the audience fell in love.

On Opening Night in Buffalo Benjamin Cheng stepped into the role of Gaston, the hammy muscle head that attempts to woo and wed Belle (and almost every other woman). Cheng had all the swagger and over confidence one comes to expect of a self centered beauty. His side kick Lefou was played by Harry Francis with a silly comedic nervousness and some fine physical comedy.

Kevin Ligon gives a subtle and loving portray as Maurice, Belle's beloved father who is slightly cooky in his own right.

The fine ensemble takes on many roles and manages Director and Choreographer Matt West 's dances with aplomb. West has paced the action briskly without losing moments of tenderness, fear, and spectacle along side what is really a love story.

Scenic Design by Stanley A. Meyer is eye catching, dramatic and colorful when needed. Sparkling projection by Darrel Maloney bring 21st Century technologic wonders to the stage, often blurring the lines between projections and physical set pieces. Natasha Katz continue to dazzle with her lighting, that often is as brilliant as the action that is unfolding. The Beast's transformation back to human was dazzling.

Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward is given carte blanche as her designs are a nod to the past with more stream lined costumes for the household objects, without being as literal. The fabulous traditional garb for Beauty and Belle don't stray from the beloved classics.

There are rumors that this new production may be the first revival of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to return to Broadway. It has that Disney polish that is sure to please audiences of all ages and all of the forces required for a success seem to be present in this wonderful edition.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST plays at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through August 24,2025. Contact sheas.org for more information

