RLTP Announces Winning Plays Of Its 10-Minute Play Fest

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is honored to announce the selected plays in this year's 10-Minute Play Festival which will take place Monday May 4 at the Road Less Traveled Theater.



Centered around the Star Wars theme and date, the night will be entitled May the Fourth Be with You and will feature the following selected plays:

Empire by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin, directed by Tracy Snyder

22nd Century Digital Boy by Jared Mallerd, directed by Jon Elston

Not Long Ago, Not Far Away by Anthony Grande, directed by Carly Weiser

What Grief Feels Like in a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Justin Karcher, directed by Mike Doben

A Few Quick Samples by Rebecca Regan, directed by Bob Van Valin

Across the Galaxies (or Last Year's Wookie) by j. Snodgrass, directed by Lisa Vitrano



The RLTP 10-Minute Play Fest is a one-night only event on Monday May 4 at 7:30p.m. Tickets are $10 each and available online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, or by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069. Seating is limited. Advance purchase required.





