Photos: Inside Look at 59E59's HEARTLAND at the Geva Theatre

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) to present Heartland, a new play written by Gabriel Jason Dean, in collaboration with Geva Theatre Center. Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Heartland plays now through April 10, 2022.

Dr. Harold Banks, a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, is waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea, the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan and Omaha, Nebraska, Heartland is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy.

The cast of Heartland will include Owais Ahmed (Guards at the Taj), Mark Cuddy (Waiting for Godot), and Mari Vial-Golden (LOVE).

Heartland will feature scenic design by Meredith Reis (House Plant), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Selling Kabul), lighting design by Seth Reiser (Somebody's Daughter), and sound design by Kate Marvin (Wives). Jenni Werner (Airness) serves as dramaturg, with Humaira Ghilzai (A Thousand Splendid Suns) as cultural consultant, Rocío Mendez (Merry Wives of Windsor) as intimacy director, Veronica Aglow (The Lightning Thief) as Production Stage Manager, and Gulshan Mia (Fires in the Mirror) as associate director.

The performance schedule for Heartland is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15pm. Tickets to Heartland begin at $25 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show detail/heartland .

Photo Credits: Carol Rosegg