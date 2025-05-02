LEGALLY BLONDE Opens At Shea's 710 Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LEGALLY BLONDE, produced by MusicalFare Theatre, is now running at Shea's 710 Theatre. The production, which is part of the 2024-2025 Frey Electric Season, hits the stage for 12 performances from May 1 - 18.

The fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! In a tribute to Girl Power, Elle Woods proves self-discovery never goes out of style.

LEGALLY BLONDE, produced by MusicalFare, is directed & choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline with music direction by Stephen Piotrowski.

The production stars Lizzie Arnold, Bobby Cooke, Kelly Copps, Gretchen Didio, Thomas Evans, Anna Fernandez, Amanda Funiciello, Alex Anthony Garcia, Karen Harty, Sabrina Kahwaty, Kayla McSorley, Sean Ryan, Marc Sacco, Alexandria Watts & others.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

Music and lyrics for LEGALLY BLONDE are by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin, and Book by Heather Hach.

