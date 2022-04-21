Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Opens In One Week at Theatre of Youth

Be swept away by Broadway's classic musical as TOY presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, running weekend performances from April 29 - May 22. Tickets range from $20 - 30 and are now available online at www.theatreofyouth.org.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Directed by Lisa Ludwig, and production team including Bobby Cooke (Choreographer), Ken Shaw (Costume Designer), Todd Proffitt (Lighting Designer), David King (Set Designer), Diane Almeter Jones (Props Artisan), Brian Wantuch (Sound Design), Brian Cavanagh (Production Manager), Steve Vaughan (Fight Choreographer), and Brittany Wysocki (Stage Manager), plus an 11-piece orchestra led by Music Director Joe Isgar.

The cast includes: Genevieve Ellis (Belle), Steve Copps (Beast), Annette Daniels-Taylor (Mrs. Potts), David Spychalski (Gaston), Josh Wilde (Lafue), Jacob Albarella (Cogsworth), Lou Colaiacovo (Lumiere), Bobby Cooke (Maurice), Charmagne Chi (Madame De La Grand Bouche), Elizabeth Arnold (Babette), with Silly Girls played by Arin Lee Dandes, Alexandra Montesano and Faith Walh, plus new-comer Grace Sullivan as Chip. In addition, we have Thomas Evans, Joseph Greenan, Karen Harty, Nathaniel Higgins, Michael Kelleher, Emory Redfearn and David Wysocki as ensemble.

Performances will run weekends only, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from April 29 - May 22, 2022.

As of March 28, TOY is following a universal masking policy and require all patrons over the age of 2 years to wear a mask while in the building.

"It has been a challenging two years but we are thrilled to finally re-open for public performances with this magical production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast," Executive Director Tracy Snyder says. "We wanted to re-open safely and in celebration. This season is our 50th anniversary and this musical is for audiences of all ages! Whether you are familiar with Disney's adaptations or not, it is an exceptional experience to see live onstage, which is not to be missed! From the spirited and adventurous characters, to themes of self-acceptance, love, friendship, confidence, and finding true beauty in the world, to the incredible music... it is our hope that you "Be Our Guest" this spring and come back to live theatre at TOY."

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.