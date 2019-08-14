BWW Interview: The Impossible Truth and Dan Martin

Impossible Truth started making music twenty years ago with performers Dave Jumper and Dan Martin.

Sadly, Mr. Jumper passed away.

Although Dan Martin has no plans to perform without his good friend he continues to promotes the good work they did together.

Mr. Martin opened up about himself, his late friend and music.

MCL: When did music first enter your life?

DM: My parents are very much into music so growing up we had music on at all times. I grew up on Clapton, Hendrix, The Beatles and Johnny Cash among others. A lot of this exposure to music helped me grow into the obsessed fan I am now of all genres of music. So much great music has been the soundtrack to my life.

MCL: What kind of music inspired you growing up and inspires you now?

DM: Growing up, I was witness to the growth of Hip Hop and alternative music in the late 80s and 90s. I was, and still am, a huge fan of A Tribe Called Quest, Sonic Youth and Nirvana. Hip hop, punk and grunge were massive influences on my writing and who I was as a teenager. I read as much as I could on each and every artist and band I was listening to. I loved reading the liner notes and finding out who the engineers were and who produced what song on every album. It helped me to understand how music was made.

I've always been inspired by the artists that are outside the normal circle of popular music. There are poets like Saul Williams and Jim Carroll that were Gods to me in my teens and young adult years that still inspire me in whatever I do. Even non music related artists like Harvey Pekar and his comic American Splendor. I've found such solace in artistry.

MCL: Do you write songs as well? If so, Do you you have a specific song writing process?

DM: I do write and have for almost 30 years now. My process is varied but I try to write something or have an idea on paper or in my phone whenever I can. I've never had a schedule for writing or working on music. I truly enjoy the randomness of inspiration and where it leads me even if I hit a roadblock. I have 100s of songs that are in some form of creation right now.

When Dave was still alive, we always wrote separately. Over the course of our work together as soon as we heard the music 9 times out of 10 we were on the same page. It was almost like we shared the same emotions when it came to writing.

MCL: What is the name of your band? How did the name come about?

DM: Impossible Truth has been around since 1998 and the name is derived from a Saturday Night Live skit from Season 1. It was a skit with a news channel called The Impossible Truth that answered why things were the way they were. We had an idea about being a conscious hip hop group meaning we would write songs that had depth and emotion. We loved the idea of being a voice for the unassuming heroes.

Mcl: Describe The Impossible Truth's style and sound.

DM: Our style and sounds has always been a mix of hip, soul, jazz and spoken word poetry. Capturing our emotions and exploring sounds in numerous genres was always something we worked towards. We wanted our sound to be universal and accessible for anyone anywhere.

MCL: Impossible Truth was you and the late David Jumper. Please talk about Mr. Jumper.

DM: I met Dave in 1997 while were in High School. At that point I had been working on music about 3 years and had released some demo tapes around the area. Once I found out he was as into music as I was I gave him a copy of a tape I had worked on and he told me he wrote as well. From that point on we were inseparable. Musically, he had an ear for things that I did not. He buried himself in listening to thousands of beats from producers for everything we did. I hated to admit it at the time but he was always right when it came to the music we used for each song. He knew what would work and was vocal with the engineers when it came to recording. He heard it in his head and transferred that into each song during recording.

The crazy thing is that he never knew how talented he was. His writing far surpassed mine and the way he was able to construct his verses was genius. It was always complicated and you had to really reach deep down to understand his references and what he was writing about. I loved hearing or reading his work because it forced me to compete and be better every time. Having someone you consider to be a brother as your writing partner and band mate brings out the best in you. It challenges you to be honest. That person knows what you're writing about and how it affects you. You have to trust them with intimate secrets and let them into your head each time. That's scary and not easy to do. His loss is immeasurable and will never be forgotten.

MCL: Have you stopped performing since the loss of Mr. Jumper?

DM: I have no plans to go on without him. I can't even imagine him not being there to critique me and help the process along. It's all I know musically. His acceptance meant everything to me. I have one performance left and it's a part of a night dedicated to him and his life. After that I will probably not perform ever again.

MCL: Do you see yourself going solo at one point or joint another band?

DM: For 20 years it was him and I. We started performing in 1999 and have had moderate success that I truly enjoyed sharing with him. I can't even begin to think about life in music without him next to me. He has been there for everything we did.

MCL: Please give us your opinion of the Buffalo music scene

DM: Over the last few years Buffalo music has made a huge leap in the worlds of Hip Hop and Punk. Starting with the coGriselda Records camp signing with Shady Records and releasing critically acclaimed albums it's a special time for our city. It's wonderful to see hard working acts get recognition and stand tall against the negative stigma we are all used to.

MCL: What is there about Dan Martin and Impossible Truth you want people to know about?

DM: I/we would be nothing without Dave Jumper. He was the reason for our Main Stage performances at Music is Art, our songs played on the radio and awards we've won. It was his vision that propelled it all. He was humble and as real as they come.

MCL: Where can people hear Impossible Truth?

DM: After Dave passed I released our music on Spotify and Apple Music for the 1st time. The album title is The Great Conversation. Releasing our music to the masses was never in the plans but I want the world to hear what he was about. I think it's important.

MCL: Time to promote ... Anything coming up for Impossible Truth 2019 / 2020?

DM: Nothing in the future from what I can see now.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON "THE IMPOSSIBLE TRUTH":

https://open.spotify.com/album/5tOXitqSBJLIxHuke4wgYy?si=uO2TaRLqSgaQhTblDRGYtQ&fbclid=IwAR2AY-LxPd4MgiAGMfCUrdwVEp3WYxi8GWXeRo3ss4DfB54ZnlwXXTDnYHA

https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-great-conversation/1471287075?fbclid=IwAR1FIWyby0s1pUr5dCxUtYo2h6SqvddF4L6zRrsJdMLZZnZY1hcqWI_5NXo

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TSBX8VH/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_i_5gPkDbJ2VQ66Q?fbclid=IwAR0WIY9WvSfCNUDJSA80HtWloiAroSnvtvwGkM_OR8U7qQS6QOu7ssOgYOE





