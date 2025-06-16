BACK TO THE FUTURE Begins Performances This Month at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will arrive at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for eight performances Tuesday, June 24 through Sunday, June 29, 2025. This spectacular live experience, based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, is part of Shea's Five Star Bank 2024-25 Broadway Season.

A limited number of tickets to BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical are still available through the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Buffalo or online at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/back-to-the-future/.

In BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

In advance of the show, Western New Yorkers can capture a glimpse or photo of an iconic DeLorean Time Machine replica at locations across the community.

Monday, June 23

10AM – NOON: Highmark Stadium (Team Store Lot. Parking available in Lot 6)

5:30 – 7:30PM: Canalside

Tuesday, June 24

11AM – 1PM: Oshei Children's Hospital

6PM – 7:30PM: Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Bob Gale, co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy, said, “To paraphrase Marty McFly, you guys are ready for this, and your kids are gonna love it (too)! If Bob Zemeckis and I time traveled back to 1980 and told our younger selves that the script they were struggling to write would become a Broadway musical 43 years later, they'd kick us out of their office and call us crazy. Well, sometimes, crazy ideas give birth to great entertainment, and now Bob and I are eager to share our musical vision with audiences worldwide. Regardless of whether you've seen the original film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, with its outstanding performances and incredible stagecraft, will delight and enthrall you, your kids, your parents, and everyone you know!”

Comments