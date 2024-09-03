3rd Annual Bridge Program Application Portal Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is excited to announce that the application portal for the 2025 RLTP Bridge Program is now open! Applications will be accepted through Sunday November 24.



Beginning January 2025, the RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.



RLTP successfully completed its second annual Bridge Program May 2024 with 4 graduates in areas of directing, acting and marketing.



The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that provides members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student's awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.



The RLTP Bridge Program is led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York.

HOW TO APPLY:

Application portal for the RLTP Bridge Program opens today, Tuesday September 3 and will close Sunday November 24 at 11:59pm. Interviews will be required prior to acceptance into the program and will take place in December. The Bridge Program will run January – May 2025. (Please note: Those who apply must have a gmail/google email account to access the application.)



More information on eligibility and applying can be found online here.



Application link: https://bit.ly/rltp-bridge-program-2025



“Participating as a directing mentee in the Bridge Program was an incredible experience. Learning from two incredibly talented directors and a gifted cast provided invaluable hands-on training and mentorship. I am grateful for the opportunity to hone my directing skills in such a supportive environment, and I would highly recommend this program to anyone seeking to grow their talent in theatre.”

-Dwight Barlow, Class of 2024



“With a focus on marketing, I learned relevant and timely marketing tactics and techniques. My mentor was understanding, patient and intentional with our weekly objectives, and was always available to help me through my assignments and to answer my questions. Peter Johnson's creation of this internship experience is golden, providing opportunities for future candidates to learn, explore and most importantly, grow in the theatre space.”

-Sia Rogers, Class of 2024



