Zach Brock Launches Live Recording Series At Soapbox Gallery Tonight

Critically acclaimed violinist Zach Brock, currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for his work with Snarky Puppy on Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album) is proud to continue his monthly residency at the Soapbox Gallery in Brooklyn this evening.

This show, and some of those forthcoming, will be recorded and subsequently released as a digital album on ZachBrock.com and on Bandcamp as part of his new series for 2021 entitled "Soapbox Sessions". The first volume, Light Shines Through, will be tonight's solo violin performance, which will be released on January 31st on Bandcamp and Brock's website. The live stream concert will begin at 8pm, and it is "pay what you wish." Details can be found here.

Light Shines Through is a musical meditation on 2020; it is part elegy, part procedural, part celebration, and part affirmation. Brock's first solo violin recording, it is both acoustic and electronic, and will feature composed pieces, as well as free improvisations.

Known as the "pre-eminent improvising violinist of his generation," Zach Brock is an American jazz violinist and GRAMMY Award-winning member of Snarky Puppy. He has toured with Stanley Clarke and Phil Markowitz, released seven solo albums, and was named "Rising Star Violinist" of 2013 by Downbeat Magazine. He released his debut album, Zach Brock & The Coffee Achievers, in 2003. Two years and two records later he was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by trumpeter and composer Dave Douglas. Zach joined the band of legendary bassist Stanley Clarke in 2007. From 2010 to 2012 Zach led a chord-less trio of violin, bass and drums called The Magic Number and since 2012 he has released three albums on Criss Cross Jazz, as well as two co-led projects with renowned pianist Phil Markowitz. In 2017 Zach formed a new chord-less trio with Matt Ulery and Jon Deitemyer. Their collective 2019 album Wonderment has garnered rave reviews and inclusion in the "Best of 2019" lists by Downbeat and Jazziz Magazines. A passionate educator, Zach has coached hundreds of musicians from workshops to conservatories worldwide. Zach remains a perennial coffee fanatic and skateboard enthusiast, and currently lives with his wife and daughters in the NYC area.

Throughout the course of his residency, Brock will be presenting a variety of music pulling from his vast repertoire. He'll present music from his previous releases, as well as new music and newly arranged standards. "The Soapbox Gallery is broadcasting live music in a very high-quality format and I feel fortunate to be able to offer this experience to my supporters. The sound and video quality are a cut above the rest so it's possible to connect your computer to some speakers or earphones and be truly immersed in the performance," said Brock.

Throughout the course of the COVID 19 pandemic, The Soapbox Gallery, located at 636 Dean Street in Brooklyn, has proved to be a bright spot by providing regular live stream concerts. Presented by top-tier musicians, these pay-what-you-can concerts stream online live, and are available for three days after the initial airing at soapboxgallery.org. During these unprecedented times, Soapbox Gallery is committed to keeping music alive by providing artists of all types a safe and professional environment to perform.

Brock's next performance is scheduled for February 24, 2021.