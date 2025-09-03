YOU ARE SEEN Comes to Makers' Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn-based Murmuration Theater Company will present you are seen, a new dark comedy about stress, guilt, found family, and girlhood written by Bella Hathorne. A university's peer support group for high-achieving women connects a handful of unlikely friends - but the girls blur the line between found family and something much darker as they strive for academic and personal perfection.

Emma McGlashen directs a cast of eight with two swings, including Malaika Tinashe, Emily Hernandez, Meghan McNieve, Olivia Francis, Sara Rosenthal, and Jill Zmolek, with swings Emma McDonough and Sofie Berg.

Well-known for their annual "First Flight" showcase of short plays by emerging writers, Murmuration Theatre Co has distinguished itself as a company that tackles contemporary issues with plays that speak in a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek, and insightful voice.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

* There will be no 7pm show on Saturday 10/18

** There will be an additional performance at 2pm on Saturday 10/11

MEET THE CAST

Jill Zmolek (LACI) works in theater and film, recently appearing as Clementine in the feature film "Charliebird," which premiered as an official selection of the 2025 Tribeca Festival, where it won best U.S. Narrative Feature. A native of Ames, Iowa, she studied creative writing and film at Creighton University before relocating to New York. More of her work can be found at jillzmolek.com

Malaika Tinashe (NIAMH) is an actor, writer, director, model and dancer based in New York City. She is a graduate of Pace University's BFA Acting Program. Credits include Late Late Night (2024), Urinetown: The Musical (2022), and Blackgirltopia (2022). Along with acting, she has written several plays that tackle issues like racial dynamics, homophobia, misogyny, sexual harassment, and more. She produced her workshop reading Don't Look So Damn Surprised in 2024 and produced "Going Over It Again" in the New York Theatre Festival in 2025. Seeing and experiencing injustices firsthand has allowed Malaika to develop the skill set to lead and advocate for marginalized groups through creative expression in order to encourage equity and liberation for all, but especially Queer Black Women/Femmes. www.malaikatinashe.com

Olivia Francis (AMBER) recently finished her performance as Nemesis in Echo through the New York Theater Festival, and completed countless student films and shorts from SCAD. She is so excited to continue her acting career with this show and these amazing cast of characters.

Emily K. Hernandez (RILEY) is a New York based actor and creative, with a BFA in Acting from Syracuse University. Some of their favorite credits include 24 Hour Plays, Baldwin Vs. Buckley, and Everybody. To see more of her work, visit emilykhernandez.com.

Meghan McNeive (KENZO) (she/her) is an NY-based actor originally from the suburbs of Chicago. Recent credits include THE EXIT INTERVIEW (Soho Playhouse), GOD'S FAVORITE (NY Theatre Festival), and PAS DE TROIS (SheNYC). She is a graduate of Northwestern University. meghanmcneive.com

Sara Rosenthal (SOFIA) (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based actress. Select credits include The Laundry Play (The Chain Theater), American Idiot (BrooklynOne), and Downward Mobility (Murmation Theater Co). Sara received a BA in Drama and American Studies from Kenyon College. She is also a graduate of The National Theater Institute and a proud early childhood educator. sararosenthal.org

Sofie Berg (SWING) (they/she) is an NYC based actor, writer, and recent UNCSA Drama graduate. Favorite credits include Twelfth Night and Dangerous Corner, as well as developmental stagings of her original play in London and North Carolina. For more details and info, visit sofieberg.com

Emma McDonough (SWING) is an NYC based actor who received her BFA in Acting from Webster Conservatory. Recent credits include Charlotte in Charlotte's Web (National Tour), Wendy in Peter Pan (Rec Room Arts) and Martha in Spring Awakening (Vanguard Theatre Company). Special thanks to her family & FSE Talent.